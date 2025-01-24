Japanese-inspired restaurant in NCR serves South Asian cuisine with a contemporary twist

The DLF Two Horizon Centre in Gurugram has become the go-to destination in Delhi-NCR for its array of swanky restaurants and bars. Now, another dining destination–689 (Six Eighty Nine)–joins its brigade.

Part of the premium private members’ lifestyle club, The Quorum, 689 is a reservations-only restaurant open to everyone. It occupies the same space as its predecessor Café Reed.

Its unique name instantly strikes your attention, making you wonder what the place is all about. One wouldn't have the slightest hint that 689 is a Japanese-inspired all-day Asian restaurant.

689 by The Quorum Club

Led by chef Jayraj Chandani, who has helmed restaurants like Umame and Ministry of Crab in Mumbai, and Ping’s Bia Hoi in Gurugram, the decision to avoid an Asian name was intentional.

The idea was to introduce a menu that spotlights the bustling night markets of southeast Asia with a contemporary flair.

However, the cooking techniques at the restaurant draw heavily from Japanese traditions, particularly Robatayaki (fireside grilling) and Teppanyaki (metal plate cooking).

“That’s how the team decided to name the restaurant 689, which is derived from the bamboo skewers of varying lengths, traditionally used in Robatayaki,” Chandani tells YS Life. “Interestingly, we have skewers measuring six, eight, and nine inches.”

Contemporary food with an Asian heart

The cuisine at 689 may have influences from Japanese culture, but you won’t find yourself browsing through yet another menu with an overload of sushi, sashimi, and nigiri.

Chashu Mushroom Baozi

Instead, it was refreshing to see a mix of dishes—from dimsums to baozis (stuffed bao buns), Banh Mi to sushi, and live robata grills.

“We thought serving only Japanese cuisine would restrict us. Thus, we went ahead with the current menu, which allows us to add little playful twists to authentic dishes,” says Chandani.

While the focus of the menu is contemporary southeast Asian cuisine, the ingredients used are from all over the world.

For instance, the Flame-Kissed Avocado uses avocado imported from Australia. The fruit is halved and grilled on the Robatayaki with a soy-mirin glaze, lending it a distinct smoky flavour. One can scoop out the creamy flesh with the spoon and relish the sweet-sour aftertaste.

“It’s rare to find a hot avocado dish. One sees the ingredient used liberally in salads, sandwiches or as a guacamole. We wanted to have a simple dish and yet do something different,” says Chandani.

Gochugaru Fish and Chips

While I was tempted to stick to the classic dumplings, I took the chef's recommendation and tried the steamed wontons stuffed with prawns. It came floating in a light and flavourful ginger-soy broth, and did not require any extra dipping sauce as an accompaniment.

The Chashu Mushroom Baozi came next. Steamed and lightly toasted on the Teppanyaki, the buns were fluffy and I polished it off within minutes. I could taste the mushroom filling in every bite, which is rare these days.

Unlike many restaurants where kitchen experiments can feel gimmicky, 689 felt like a breath of fresh air. No dish compromises with the taste and quality of ingredients.

It was a similar case with the ‘wok hei’ (translated as ‘breath of a wok) pastas. Tossed in a wok, the dish comes in three variants, and combines classic Italian sauces with Asian-inspired flavours.

I went for the Miso Carbonara with spaghetti, pancetta, assortment of mushrooms and garlic truffle oil as its dominant ingredients. The mish-mash of flavours was a winner, creating umami on the palate.

One of their star dishes is the Gochugaru Fish and Chips. The Korean chilli flake-infused, batter fried John Dory melted in the mouth. It was served with a kimchi tartare for the right dose of spiciness, along with a side of shrimp crackers.

Tipples with a twist

The beverage programme at 689 draws inspiration from the rich culinary traditions of south Asia, incorporating native fruits, herbs, and spices to create a distinctive menu.

“Our team of mixologists has skillfully blended ingredients like lemongrass, Thai ginger, pandan, and Thai basil, with their creative imagination, meticulous presentation, and thematically appropriate names, distinguishing our offerings,” shares Ravi Punia, Head of Beverage Operations, 689 & The Quorum.

Flame-Kissed Avocado

For instance, the 689-Tini is their take on the martini. With lemongrass-infused vodka as its hero, the drink has a burst of citrusy flavours. The addition of lemongrass oil further elevates its taste.

Another drink I highly recommend is Bangkok Bliss made with tequila oro, triple sec, lemongrass, ginger, thai basil, and agave nectar. The infusion of Thai herbs in this cocktail instantly transported me to Bangkok, making its name perfectly fitting.

What else?

For desserts, try the Yuzu Crème Brûlée served with citrus compote and black sesame cracker. It was a good idea to balance the sweetness of the dessert with citrusy flavours.

For chocolate lovers, The Sakura is a must-have. Pretty as a picture, the dessert combines single origin chocolate mousse with kaffir blueberry gel and passionfruit sponge. A unique pairing that will stay with you!

Average price for two (with alcohol): Rs 2,000+taxes

Timings: 8 AM to 11 PM