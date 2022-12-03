FIFA World Cup 22 knockout stage: Here’s what to expect

The group stages of the World Cup are over. It's been a brilliant watch if you're neutral, as the unfancied teams have really come to the fore and knocked out the giants.





With Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Uruguay, and Wales losing, are we finally seeing the winds of change? The African and Asian teams, barring the hosts, have been fantastic so far and I really wish one of them could go all the way!





Japan has been the standout, beating Germany and Spain. All the hard work in the game over the years is paying off. Japanese players have been a part of all the top leagues of Europe and that experience plus their great team spirit has made them the most dangerous team at this world cup.





South Korea squeezed through too. Son Heung-min, Asia's football superstar, delivered when most wanted, a great run and killer pass to slay Portugal! Morocco and Senegal also qualified and will be tough to beat. Their fans are amazing, and the Senegalese band at the ground provides a unique atmosphere. England versus Senegal will be a great watch just for the atmosphere in the stadium.





Host Qatar is the reigning Asian champion but looks like the pressure of playing at home and a lack of competitive games leading up to the World Cup led to their undoing.





The Saudis were brilliant against Argentina and I was lucky to have been there and watched one of the greatest giant-killing acts. Iran and Costa Rica also recovered well from their initial thrashings and Australia managed to upset Denmark and qualify, whereas Canada and Ecuador are teams to look out for in the years to come along with the USA.





The European teams have struggled against slightly unfamiliar opposition. Belgium was awful—Eden Hazard as captain and the coach's reluctance to freshen up the team with youth has cost them dearly.





Croatia, Denmark, Uruguay, and Wales have smaller populations to choose from and it's probably the end of the road for stars like Gareth Bale, Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani, and Luka Modric. Although Modric guided Croatia to the next round, Germany’s poor show will be tough to digest, given their pedigree at World Cups!





Holland, England, and France started well and look good to go far. Holland has unearthed a new star in Cody Gakpo, and England looked solid in spite of Harry Kane being yet to score.





Kylian Mbappe seems determined and that is good news for France. Spain started brilliantly but seemed to have no answer to the marauding Japanese. This is a concern for coach Luis Enrique, who has picked players that suit his style of play, tiki-taka.





However, can this be a success against fast counter-attacking teams?





Portugal looks good. Cristiano Ronaldo has scored and they have a terrific squad but can they challenge favourites Brazil?





Despite Neymar’s injury, Brazil looked solid. This augurs well for the team, as the overreliance on him in previous World Cups really hurt the team.





Vinicius, Richarlison, and Rodrygo can be a lethal combination and are ready to take over from Neymar. Lionel Messi and Argentina looked totally bereft of ideas against the Saudis, but have recovered after several changes were made from the first game. Messi is definitely up for this battle but can his teammates rise up to the challenge?





So who's it going to be then? My money is still on Brazil, but who knows? Perhaps, the shock and drama will continue in the next stage as well.





Apart from the drama on the field, Qatar hasn't much to offer in terms of entertainment—just getting to the stadium has been such a task, given the long walks to and from stadiums.





A sense of festival-like atmosphere—seen in other World Cups—has been missing. However, football has definitely not disappointed and the in-stadium atmosphere has been great! If the league stages have been anything to go by we are in for a treat in the knockouts.





Bring it on!





(The author is a football intermediary, a certified coach, a talent scout, and a keen follower of the beautiful game.)