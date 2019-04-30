BetterTogether: The Netflix-ACT partnership scores big with its cashback offer

What’s better than streaming premium entertainment on high-speed internet? Getting paid for viewing it! A month ago, ACT and Netflix came together for the #BetterTogether partnership which means you can now watch your favourite shows on Netflix and even get paid for it. Sounds unbelievable right? Under ACT’s recent brand refresh exercise, their tagline changed to 'Feel the Advantage' and their customer-centric solutions ensure that users are, in fact, feeling the advantage.









All the binge-watchers from Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Delhi who subscribe to Netflix via ACT are in for a treat. While paying for your bill, you could get cash back up to Rs 350.





The ultimate guide to avail the offer





Whether you’re an existing ACT customer, or looking to opt for an ACT connection, here’s how you can avail the offer.





Existing users can visit https://www.actcorp.in/personal/fibernet/plansand choose the city they reside in. You can browse through the entertainment plans and choose one that suits your requirement. Once you’ve made up your mind, reach out to ACT on +919121212121 and request for a change of plan. Once you’ve confirmed that your plan is switched to ACT entertainment plan, visit http://www.actcorp.in/roi-campaigns/netflix/ and sign up for a Netflix account.





If you don’t have an ACT account, you can opt for the ACT entertainment plan by contacting the above-mentioned number to book your connection. You will have to subscribe to the six-month or 12-month plan to avail the service. Once your connection is established, go ahead and create a Netflix account using the above-mentioned link.





That’s all you need to do to start enjoying the ACT-Netflix advantage!





How much will you get paid?









If you’re in Bengaluru, Chennai or Hyderabad, you get up to Rs 350 as cash back. Delhi users will get up to Rs 300 cashback. This cashback is applicable per month, based on your six-month or 12-month plan. While paying for your Netflix subscription through your ACT bill, you avail this amazing offer.





But, what about those of us who already have a Netflix account? You’d have to sign up using another ID, and subscribe via ACT to avail this offer.





Everyone wins





So, now you can view premium content with super-fast internet, with none of that irritating buffering. With the cashback offer, Netflix’s Rs 650 plan (HD quality) and the Rs 800 plan (4K quality) becomes very affordable.

The #BetterTogether partnership also gives you access to behind-the-scenes premieres, Netflix guides, awesome merchandise and much more.





Hurry up, subscribe to Netflix via ACT, grab that popcorn and enjoy your favourite show!