Alibaba Cloud partners with WeWork and SoftBank Telecom to help companies enter China

Alibaba Cloud, the data intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, has announced a partnership with coworking space giant WeWork and IT consultancy company SoftBank Telecom China to help businesses across the world enter China.





The partnership will offer a one-stop platform from cloud-based technology solutions to enterprise services, flexible working space, events, and business consulting – for businesses of all sizes looking to enter China or scale up their presence in the region.





In a statement, Alibaba Cloud said, "The program aims to empower global companies to create and expand business opportunities into the rapidly growing Chinese market."





“It is a first of its kind opportunity for any businesses focussing on the China market,” said Lancelot Guo, Vice President of Alibaba Group and General Manager of Strategy and Marketing for Alibaba Cloud Intelligence.





“With Alibaba Cloud’s innovative technologies and Alibaba’s ecosystem support, we hope to help tackle some common challenges faced by multinational companies entering or growing in China, enabling them to explore more opportunities in the market and stay competitive," he added.









The participants using this solution will also get benefits such as special pricing rate for other offerings from Alibaba Cloud and WeWork, and access to Alibaba Cloud-hosted technology workshops, marketing opportunities with Alibaba Cloud, business travel booking on WeWork Services Store, as well as training programmes and events organised by WeWork, Alibaba Cloud, SoftBank Telecom China, and other programme partners.





Christian Lee, Vice Chairman, WeWork Asia, said that when WeWork began its journey in China back in 2016, it had to adopt a very localised approach to navigate through the country's business environment, and that their experience will help other businesses to enter and expand in China.





“We are grateful that we have developed a successful strategy and built the largest workplace platform in China. Leveraging our own experience and our partnership with Alibaba Cloud, we are confident to support and empower companies to enter and scale in China – through our holistic offering of space, community, employee experience, as well as accessibility to meaningful business connections and partnerships with the most innovative companies in China," said Christian.

The announcement was made on the sidelines of Alibaba Cloud APAC Summit, 2019, in Singapore on Thursday.





The author is in Singapore to attend the Alibaba Cloud Summit.







