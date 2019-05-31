Byju's triples its revenue in FY19; An idea that can fix India's roads

How do you picture the internet? The internet was envisioned as an open standard - a place where information would flow freely for everyone with equal access. But, the reality is different with a heightened amount of data colonisation. However, there are some who refuses to give up this ideal dream like Carl Malamud. With others who shared his vision, he formed the Servants of Knowledge, a group which scans, searches, and seeks all kinds of books across different categories, and puts them up online for free.





Carl Malamud, founder of Public.Resource.Org









Bengaluru-based edtech company Byju's announced that it has tripled its revenue to Rs 1,430 crore in FY19, and also turned profitable on a full year basis. The company said that it crossed Rs 200 crore in monthly revenue, estimating revenue of over Rs 3,000 crore this year. The key factors behind this growth in revenue were ‘deeper penetration across India and significant growth in the number of paid subscribers’.





Byju Raveendran, Founder and CEO, BYJU’S









ExtraordinaryPeopleExtraordinaryGestures: YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma shares her story of being reunited with the German ‘First Lady’ Elke Büdenbender at the ‘Wundernova’ Summer Festival for women in Berlin, Germany. The First Lady demonstrated the true power of appreciation and authenticity in effecting change and bringing down the barriers that define us, writes Shradha.





L to R: Angela de Giacomo, Investment Manager, Bissell Family Office, Elke Budenbender, the First Lady of Germany, and Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO, YourStory









Online commerce company Amazon's grocery delivery service – Amazon Pantry – is now present in 110 cities across India including Hubli, Kanpur, Nagpur. Launched as a pilot in Hyderabad in 2016, Amazon Pantry was available in over 30 cities by 2017. It ensures that customers get products they order the very next day.













The Indian fintech market is likely to expand to $31 billion in 2020, said Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant. He further added that India is one of the fastest growing fintech markets globally and India is the only country in the world with over a billion mobile connections and biometrics, providing enough scope for penetration of fintech technology.





Amitabh Kant, CEO NITI Aayog









With a QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display and a triple rear camera setup, the OnePlus 7 Pro looks grand. Inside, it has a Universal Flash Storage (UFS) 3.0 storage option, which is a first-ever on a smartphone. It runs on an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor built on 7nm processor technology, making it one of the fastest smartphones in the market. We had a chance to use and review the OnePlus 7 Pro.





On unboxing the OnePlus 7 Pro you find all the usual suspects.









Indian roads suffer from poor maintenance and negligence by authorities. This might soon change, thanks to researchers at IIT Hyderabad who have developed a prediction model to help authorities construct long-lasting roads. The team led by Sireesh Saride, Professor, Department of Civil Engineering. The model and its computational simulations can help predict the performance and lifecycle of roads and pavements.





Professor Sireesh Saride, Associate Professor Munwar Basha , and research scholar PRT Pranav at IIT Hyderabad are helping .predict the performance and lifecycle of pavements and roads.









Looks like Huawei is moving on. The Chinese smartphone giant, who was served a blanket ban by Google last week, is building its own operating system (OS) to replace Android. The company might call it 'Ark OS'. In fact, it may have trademarked a few other names too, including 'Huawei Ark', 'Ark', and 'Huawei Ark OS', according to Android trackers.





Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!



