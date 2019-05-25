PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 340 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery, world music festival, telecom expo, millets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.





Gallery G in Bengaluru was launched in 2003 by Gitanjali Maini to showcase contemporary Indian artists, make artworks available at affordable rates, and provide consultancy services for collectors, investors, architects and interior designers. It also partners with the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, and sources art for venues like Four Seasons Hotel.





Its recent exhibitions have featured artists like Ganapati Hegde, Bose Krishnamachari, Sangeeta Abhay, Nitin Nangare, Sujith Kumar, Buwa Shete, Om Swami, Prakash Ghadge, Anni Kumari, and Mohammad Osman.





Other featured artists such as Ajay Ghose, Partha Sarathi, and Budhaditya Banerjee are practitioners of the tempera style. The technique involves mixing colour pigments with fatty substances such as egg yolk.





Born and raised in Kumta, Ganapati Hegde’s works are a colourful blend of thick flora and fauna, which also draw on themes from Indian mythology. They convey messages of oneness, symbiosis, and co-dependence. Ganapati has won a range of awards from the Lalit Kala Academy and Camlin Art Foundation. He graduated from the Ken School of Art, Karnataka University and Bengaluru Open University, and has worked as a designer as well.





Bose Krishnamachari is a prolific painter as well as co-founder of the Kochi Muziris Biennale. Sangeeta Abhay is known for her paintings and interpretations of Buddha, while mother-and-child depictions are the signature theme of Buwa Shete. Prakash Ghadge and Anni Kumari brilliantly showcase their skills using only black and white artworks.





Mohammed Osman, based in Hyderabad, specialises in art depicting rural life in Telangana. The series on display at Gallery G centres on the gangireddu or decorated ox (also known as basava in Kannada). Lavishly-decorated oxen and their feats are a colourful part of village festivities during Sankranti or Pongal, as he explains in an interview with YourStory in Part II of this photo essay.





