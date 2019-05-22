EDITIONS
Tech

Google apologises for storing some G Suite passwords in readable form since 2005

In a blog post, Google apologised for a bug that caused a portion of G Suite passwords to be stored in plain text. Google also notified the impacted companies to change their passwords.

Tenzin Norzom
22nd May 2019
8+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

In a blog post on Wednesday, Google said that passwords of a portion of enterprise G Suite customers were stored in plain text since 2005 and the administrators of impacted passwords were recently notified to change.


According to Google’s policy, passwords are to be stored in cryptographic hash that mask those passwords to ensure their security. When the passwords are stored unhashed in the system, it can be read in plain text and poses risk of the impacted company being hacked.


The company claimed it has been conducting thorough investigation and did not find any evidence of improper access to or misuse of the affected G Suite credentials.



Also read: A big blow to Huawei after Google cancels its Android licence


It also confirmed no free consumer Google accounts were affected and the security issue concerns only the enterprises using G Suite, a cloud computing brand of Google which comprises of Gmail, Hangouts and Google+ for communication. It gives added features like custom email addresses for companies and option for unlimited cloud storage, depending on the plan.


In an official statement, it explained how password of consumers and G Suite Enterprise Customer are stored. The company said,


“If you have a Google account, Google’s core sign-in system is designed not to know your password. When you set your password, instead of remembering the exact characters of the password, we scramble it with a ‘hash function’, so it becomes something like '72i32hedgqw23328', and that’s what we store with your username. Both are then also encrypted before being saved to disk.”


In a statement issued in February, the company claimed there are more than five million businesses using G Suite. The companies range from financial services to healthcare and small businesses to bigger companies.


Similar instances of security lapses were reported with Facebook earlier in March and Twitter last year where passwords were stored unmasked.


Also read: Now Google's AI model can predict lung cancer, save lives


Facebook, Google, Amazon, others sign global pact to fight extremist content online



8+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Tenzin Norzom

Related Tags

Daily Capsule

This weekend, dive into the magic of organic spices and get bowled over by the ICC World Cup

Latest Stories

India biz on track to contribute 10 pc of global revenue: Cisco CEO

by Press Trust of India

SpiceJet to hire up to 2,000 Jet Airways staff: Ajay Singh

by Press Trust of India

Perfection happens only after iteration: here’s what you can learn about creativity from the Akanksha 2019 artists

by Madanmohan Rao

This weekend, dive into the magic of organic spices and get bowled over by the ICC World Cup

by Team YS

Modi govt to present Budget 2019-20 on July 5

by Press Trust of India

Ola, Oyo on UK-India Awards 2019 shortlist

by Press Trust of India

Partner Events

Date
Mon Jun 03 2019

iStart Rajasthan Investor Pitch

Jaipur
Date
Thu Jun 20 2019

World Blockchain Summit India

Mumbai
Date
Wed Jul 03 2019

World AI Show BFSI

Mumbai
Date
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi