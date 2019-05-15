OnePlus plans to open its biggest global store in Hyderabad

After setting up its R&D facility, Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus has again turned to Hyderabad to set up its biggest store globally. The store will be a six-storeyed structure that spans over 16,000 square feet.





The announcement was made by OnePlus Co-founder Carl Pei during the launch event of the company’s latest flagship phones, OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro, in Bengaluru.





Speaking on the design of the structure, Carl Pei, said,





“The store design will be the confluence of the old and the new, representing the city of Hyderabad. The outer layer will have a clean white finish, with nano-material that can withstand dust and maintain a clean, white look for years; the inner wall will represent raw Hyderabad. Also, the store will light up differently as the day goes by, depending on the position of the sun.”





This year, OnePlus also plans to open three new experience centres, with plans of upgrading existing stores. The co-founder also added that the company would upgrade their already existing store in Vile Parle, Mumbai, in to a bigger experience centre. The company has already opened an experience centre in Pune.





“Our retail experience in India has been pivotal to our growth in the country. We give our best to perfect our devices, but it isn’t until consumers get and touch our devices, that they really understand the quality difference we bring to our products. So, our experience stores are not just great venues where users experience these products. They are also great spaces for relaxing and give a comfortable environment for an after-sale experience,” Carl added.





OnePlus launched its experience centre in Bengaluru's Brigade Road two years ago; it was just stone throw's away from where the company held its first meetup in India. Subsequently, the smartphone manufacturer opened two more experience centres in Delhi and Chennai.













Apart from these exclusive experience centres, OnePlus products are retailed at six authorised stores, 122 Croma stores, and 350 Reliance Digital stores. By January 2018, OnePlus products were available at 108 locations in the country; this quadrupled to more than 450 locations by January this year.





On Tuesday, OnePlus also launched its newest smartphone offerings in the market: OnePus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. OnePlus 7 Pro is priced at Rs 48,999 (6 GB RAM +128 GB storage), Rs 52,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage) and Rs 57,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB), while prices for OnePlus 7 start at Rs 32,999 for the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage version.





