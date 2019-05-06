Move out of your comfort zone - your startup fix for this Monday

We all love our comfort zones - they are warm, cosy and safe. But, if you're too cosy, are you really achieving anything? Brian Tracy, author and speaker, once said, "Move out of your comfort zone. You can only grow if you are willing to feel awkward and uncomfortable when you try something new." And that's exactly what our entrepreneurs are doing on a daily basis.





Stepping out of his comfort zone, the former CEO of NDTV decided to start up after 24 years as a television journalist. Meet Vikram Chandra, Founder of editorji, who wants to revolutionise video news for the online generation.





Pandorum bio-engineers human cornea tissue with an eye on vision restoration





In India alone, more than a million people suffer from bilateral loss of vision due to corneal injuries, and more suffer from unilateral corneal blindness. While corneal transplants are an effective way to improve vision, there is an acute shortage of cadaveric human corneas available for transplantation. To close this gap, Pandorum is bio-engineering human cornea tissues hoping to remove all dependencies on human donor cornea.









IQGrain wants to deliver learning materials to every student in India





India loves mobile apps, and Fireant Networks wants to use mobile apps to deliver learning materials to students in the smallest and remotest schools of India. IQGrain also serves as a communication system between students, parents, teachers, and school administrators.









Kochi-based Sastra Robotics wants to put 500 robots to work in 18 months





Iron Man has inspired many kids all over the world for decades now. After all, who doesn't want to a "Genius, billionaire, playboy, philanthropist," who is also a supercool superhero? Turns out, even startup entrepreneurs are inspired by this genius. Meet Sastra Robotics, a startup based in Kochi that wants to put 500 robots to work in the next 18 months for a wide range of industry applications.









XEd made $5M in a year by training senior leaders in multibillion-dollar firms





Online learning has taken over and even corporates have embraced it. Even MBA holders from Ivy League schools are beneficiaries of corporate training in virtual and real classrooms alike. XEd was self-funded with Rs 30 lakh with no external investors. In the first six months of its launch, the company generated $450,000, and in 2018, it was $5 million.









MoveInSync promises to get you a cab for your daily office commute when you need it





A recent survey revealed that 61 percent of employees in India believe working hours should include the time spent on their commutes. This is particularly telling of the time wasted on commuting, especially in big cities. Bengaluru-based MoveInSync wants to provide office goers with a commute system that is safe, secure, and reasonable.





