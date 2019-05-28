EDITIONS
Funding

Healthcare startup Medikabazaar plans to clock $100M in revenues and close Series B by FY20

Founded in 2014 by Vivek Tiwari, Medikabazaar aims to achieve a 5X growth by FY 2019-20.

Sujata Sangwan
28th May 2019
15+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Medikabazaar, a Mumbai-based online B2B aggregator startup for medical supplies, in a statement said it is in talks to raise Rs 200 crore in Series B funding from a clutch of venture capital investors in Japan, Belgium, and Germany. This includes existing investors such as Delhi-based venture capital fund HealthQuad, Rebright Partners, Japan’s Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance’s VC arm, and Belgium-based Kois Invest. The round is expected to be closed in this financial year.


The company stated that it will use the capital for expansion of its fulfillment centres, strengthening the technology infrastructure, making last-mile delivery more efficient, and investing in logistics automation. A significant portion of the funds will go towards further penetrating Tier III and IV cities, as well as potential acquisitions for the company.


On the expansion plans, Vivek Tiwari, Founder, and CEO, Medikabazaar, said,


“India is the fourth largest healthcare provider market in Asia. However, it is also highly fragmented and unorganised to a large extent. At Medikabazaar, we are aiming to contribute significantly towards organising this market and are targeting 10 percent of the organised market share by the end of the next five years.”


Medikabazaar raising Rs 200 Cr

The Medikabazaar team

Also Read

Why Tiger Global and other investors are eyeing Indian B2B startups in their hunt for the next ...


With a digital catalogue of more than 2,50,000 products, Medikabazaar enables hospitals and medical establishments to search for their required supplies online, compare specifications and prices. Presently the company is catering to 20,000+ hospitals PAN India via a direct presence in 23 cities. Apart from India, it also provides services to the Middle East, Bangladesh, Indonesia, and Africa.


Medikabazaar, which currently has 12 fulfilment centres across the country, plans to increase this number substantially over the next two financial years.


Founded in 2014 by Vivek Tiwari, Medikabazaar plans to clock in $100 million in revenue and achieve a 5x growth by FY 2019-20. The company also aims to increase its current strength of 250 employees substantially by the end of Q2.


Last year, Medikabazaar secured $5 million in Series A funding led by healthcare venture capital fund HealthQuad.


Medikabazaar is one among of the B2B players that are attracting investors attention. Recently, B2B ecommerce startup Udaan received fresh funding of Rs 139.5 crore from its Singapore-based parent Trustroot Internet Pte, and PepperTap Co-founder Navneet Singh led B2B retail startup GramFactory raised $1 million led by Singapore-based venture fund BEENEXT.


New York-based Tiger Global, which has made significant B2C bets in the Indian startup ecosystem in the past, has also recently turned its focus on B2B startups. Since December, it had backed startups like facilities management startup Facilio, expense management startup Fyle and SaaS mobile analytics and marketing CleverTap, all of which operate in the B2B segment.


The number of B2B startups in India more than tripled from 900 to 3,200 between 2014 and 2018, reveals a joint study by NetApp and Zinnov. In 2018, overall investment in India’s B2B startups stood at $3.7 billion.


Also Read

India’s B2B boom: Why logistics is the new darling of investors and startups alike



15+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Sujata Sangwan

Sujata is an engineering graduate and has done her Post Graduation in Human Resource Management. She has a deep interest in startups & technology. She can be reached at sujata@yourstory.com

Related Tags

Daily Capsule

This weekend, dive into the magic of organic spices and get bowled over by the ICC World Cup

Latest Stories

India biz on track to contribute 10 pc of global revenue: Cisco CEO

by Press Trust of India

SpiceJet to hire up to 2,000 Jet Airways staff: Ajay Singh

by Press Trust of India

Perfection happens only after iteration: here’s what you can learn about creativity from the Akanksha 2019 artists

by Madanmohan Rao

This weekend, dive into the magic of organic spices and get bowled over by the ICC World Cup

by Team YS

Modi govt to present Budget 2019-20 on July 5

by Press Trust of India

Ola, Oyo on UK-India Awards 2019 shortlist

by Press Trust of India

Partner Events

Date
Mon Jun 03 2019

iStart Rajasthan Investor Pitch

Jaipur
Date
Thu Jun 20 2019

World Blockchain Summit India

Mumbai
Date
Wed Jul 03 2019

World AI Show BFSI

Mumbai
Date
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi