Startup WedWise makes saying ‘I Do’ easier; Robert Downey Jr is OnePlus brand ambassador

Planning a wedding can be stressful. From shopping and photography to finding a venue and sending out invites, it a lot of work. And Indian startups in the last few years have delivered solutions to make getting married a hassle-free affair. Upping this game is WedWise, a marketplace that connects vendors and buyers. The Delhi-based startup is planning to expand its operations overseas, says Founder Ginny Kohli.









Half a million people use this app to spruce up Instagram Stories





Instagram Stories is perhaps one of the biggest beneficiaries of the growing social media trend, being used by more than 500 million users daily. In fact, you could suggest that ‘Stories’ is Instagram’s defining feature at the moment. As a result, there are many apps dedicated to the content that goes in ‘Stories'. Insta Story is one such app.









Robert Downey Jr is OnePlus India's brand ambassador





After two years of Amitabh Bachchan, OnePlus India has a new brand ambassador. This time, it is Iron Man! The much-loved actor is back under the spotlight to promote the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro in India and China - the first time a global entertainment icon campaigning in two of the company's largest markets.









Brand Balance is bringing digital marketing to Bharat





From being the ‘Officer on Special Duty’ to former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, Aanchal Gupta is now an entrepreneur. The founder of Brand Balance wants every business in Tier-II, III and IV to have access to the right digital marketing tools and branding options.









[Weekly funding roundup] This week Grofers led the pack by raising $140 million





The Indian startup ecosystem raised close to $196.29 million in equity funding across 10 deals this week, 30 percent less from last week’s $275 million. This week also marked the entry of Bollywood celebrity Deepika Padukone into the investor space as she makes an undisclosed investment in Drums Food International, the parent company of Epigamia.





