Walmart appoints Suresh Kumar as Chief Technology Officer

Suresh Kumar brings over 25 years of technology leadership experience from Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and IBM to Walmart at a time when the retail chain is transforming its customer and associate experiences.

Press Trust of India
29th May 2019
US-based retail chain Walmart on Tuesday said it had appointed Suresh Kumar, an IIT-Madras graduate and former Google executive, as Chief Technology Officer and Chief Development Officer. He will directly report to President and Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon, Walmart said in a statement.


The appointment comes at a time when Walmart is transforming its customer and associate experiences.


Walmart appoints Suresh Kumar as CTO
Suresh Kumar brings over 25 years of technology leadership experience, coming from Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and IBM, it said.


"The technology of today and tomorrow enables us to serve our customers and associates in ways that weren't previously possible. We want to take full advantage of those opportunities," McMillon said.


"Suresh has a unique understanding of the intersection of technology and retail, including supply chain, and has deep experience in advertising, cloud and machine learning. And, he has a track record of working in partnership with business teams to drive results," McMillon added.


"Walmart is one of the great success stories in how a company evolves over time to serve the changing needs of its customers, and today, it is in the midst of an exciting digital transformation," Kumar said.


With over 11,000 stores, a high-growth ecommerce business and more than two million associates worldwide, the potential for technology to help people at scale is unparalleled, Suresh added.


Authors
Press Trust of India

