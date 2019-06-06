EDITIONS
Ecommerce

Amazon says drones will be making deliveries in 'months'

Online shopping giant Amazon did not give a specific timeline or say where the drones, which use computer vision and machine learning, will make deliveries.

Press Trust of India
6th Jun 2019
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Amazon has said that it plans to use self-piloted drones to deliver packages to shoppers' homes in the coming months.The online shopping giant did not give an exact timing or say where the drones would be making deliveries.


The online retailer said its new drones use computer vision and machine learning to detect and avoid people or clotheslines in backyards when landing.


"From paragliders to power lines to a corgi in the backyard, the brain of the drone has safety covered," said Jeff Wilke, who oversees Amazon's retail business.


Wilke said the drones are fully electric, can fly up to 24 km, deliver in 30 minutes, and carry goods that weigh up to 5 pounds (2.3 kg), like a paperback or toothpaste.


Drones
Also Read

Amazon says its next device will be able to read human emotions


Amazon has been working on drone delivery for years. In December 2013, Amazon CEO and Founder Jeff Bezos told the 60 Minutes news show that drones would be flying to customers' homes within five years. But that deadline passed due to regulatory hurdles.


The Federal Aviation Administration, which regulates commercial use of drones in the US, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday. 


In April, a subsidiary of search giant Google won approval from the FAA to make drone deliveries in parts of Virginia.


Wilke said that the company was working with several regulatory agencies to get approval. "We expect to do it within months," he said. 


On Monday, ecommerce major Amazon also announced its plans to expand its 'packaging-free shipment' (PFS) programme, an India-first initiative, to nine cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Nagpur.


The programme, under which orders are shipped in their original packaging without any secondary or additional packaging, will also be available in Bengaluru, Gurugram, Noida, Chennai, and Hyderabad.


"This is an India-first initiative and ties into Amazon's global 'Shipment Zero' vision... The pilot began in July last year in Bengaluru when we delivered the relevant customer orders packaging-free and received positive feedback," an Amazon India spokesperson said.

Also Read

Amazon to allow users to delete Alexa recordings with voice commands


Also Read

Amazon: An A to Z innovations trailblazer


  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Daily Capsule

Why OYO is transitioning from hospitality to co-living; The self-taught baker who makes Rs 1 Cr revenue every year

Latest Stories

Why OYO is transitioning from hospitality to co-living; The self-taught baker who makes Rs 1 Cr revenue every year

by Team YS

[Jobs Roundup] Do you have a penchant for style? Make it your career with these openings in fashion and beauty ecommerce startups

by Tenzin Norzom

How a medical emergency led to the launch of India’s second largest ambulance response service

by Sindhu Kashyap

From planning to sell samosas in Bengaluru to launching a global deep tech startup, here’s the story of these IIT and BITS alumni

by Ramarko Sengupta

[Startup Bharat] How this Chandigarh-based firm knocks the socks off entrepreneur Mukesh Bansal and the sheikhs of Dubai

by Sindhu Kashyap

WATCH: How SaaS startup SpaceBasic is improving the hostel experience, one sign-up at a time

by Sutrishna Ghosh

Partner Events

Date
Thu Jun 20 2019

World Blockchain Summit India

Mumbai
Date
Sat Jun 22 2019

Git Commit Show

Online
Date
Wed Jul 03 2019

World AI Show BFSI

Mumbai
Date
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi