Mergers and Acquisitions

Dailyhunt acquires LocalPlay to boost hyperlocal presence in Tier II and III geographies

The acquisition is a part of Dailyhunt’s aggressive strategy of attracting new users residing in Tier II, III and IV Indian towns and villages.

Tarush Bhalla
20th Jun 2019
News and local language content platform Dailyhunt, on Thursday, said that it has acquired LocalPlay, a hyperlocal video content and news content application.

 

The acquisition is a part of Bengaluru-based Dailyhunt’s aggressive strategy of attracting new users residing in Tier II, III and IV Indian towns and villages.


Launched in July 2018 from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh by second-time entrepreneur Gunjan Kejriwal, and Prajwal P, Bengaluru-based LocalPlay has done significant process and product innovation for on-ground news collection and production.


Dailyhunt

Dailyhunt's Umang Bedi and Virendra Gupta

LocalPlay has enabled all its journalist partners across the country to share news on its platform, give editorial inputs and manage their payments transparently through their journalist app.


It raised a seed round from Orios Venture Partners, and other prominent angel investors.


Virendra Gupta, Founder of Dailyhunt, said,


We saw the need of hyperlocal content is still largely untapped despite the presence of a host of traditional and new age content platforms in India. The latest acquisition of LocalPlay is a part of our strategic focus to penetrate the next billion users of Bharat, and build deep sustainable moats around our business and position us even better as the go-to destination for local language content in India.”


In addition to this, Virendra added that Dailyhunt will scale up and produce five million pieces of hyperlocal content annually, which will be exclusively available on the Dailyhunt platform.


Gunjan Kejriwal, Founder of LocalPlay, said, 


I am really excited to be a partner on this journey with Dailyhunt. We were working on a specific use case of hyperlocal content and realised that users have broader content needs and given that Dailyhunt has the right mix of original, professionally generated and now hyperlocal news content.”


At present, Dailyhunt claims to offer more than 250,000 fresh pieces of news and content artefacts every day in 14 languages, licensed from over 1,300 publication partners.


The Dailyhunt group boasts of having 252 million monthly active users, and close to 188 million monthly active users. The time spent per daily active user is 24 minutes per day consuming over 19 billion page views of content and 2.4 billion video views per month.


Authors
Tarush Bhalla

Tarush is driven towards delivering unbiased and accurate reportage while engaging with as many mediums as possible to narrate a fresh perspective. Working for the past few years in the digital space with YourStory, he has covered the Indian technology ecosystem extensively, focusing on new age Fintech companies, while building strong connects within the industry. 

