EDITIONS
Funding

[Funding alert] Delhi startup Wizcounsel raises Rs 1 Cr in angel round led by cricketer Kapil Dev, others

The Delhi-based startup was launched in March this year. Kapil Dev-backed Wizcounsel has generated a transaction value of approximately Rs 3 lakh till date.

Tenzin Norzom
28th Jun 2019
3+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Online market network Wizcounsel recently announced that it has raised Rs 1 crore in an angel round led by Kapil Dev, former Indian cricket team captain , Sunil Kumar Gupta, Founder and Chairman of SAARC Associates, and Manas Fuloria, Founder and CEO of Nagarro.


Wizcounsel

Wixcounsel team

Also Read

[Funding alert] Bollywood star Akshay Kumar invests in wearable tech startup GOQii


The fund raised will be used for marketing, sales, and to strengthen current operations. The startup helps individuals and small businesses in hiring legal and accounting experts like lawyers, chartered accountants, and business experts within the client’s budget.


On the fundraise, Ranu Gupta, Founder and CEO of WizCounsel said in a press statement,


“People still look for professional services the way they did 15 years back and professionals still develop a business the same way. This is a perfect ‘that’s how it has always been' opportunity."


He also stated that the industry is in dire need of improvement in terms of speed, convenience, affordability, and quality.


Kapil Dev, who has invested in the round, stated,


“It is going to be all about the internet. I am sure they will start looking for services from CAs and lawyers or even accountants online. Many directories exist but there must be a platform to give them more confidence in how they deal with experts for their work.”


Launched in March this year, the startup  has generated a transaction value of approximately Rs 3 lakh and has over 100 verified professional on its Software as a Service (SaaS) platform. Its services range from simple income tax filing to outsourcing a complete legal and accounting work.


On the investment, Manas Fuloria, Founder and CEO of Nagarro, said,


 “Individuals or small companies seeking legal, tax or accounting help are automatically on the back foot because of ‘information asymmetry’. They typically do not know what exact services to ask for, how much to pay, how to monitor timelines and effort, and how to evaluate the quality of decisions.”


Also Read

[Funding alert] Grab raises $300M from Invesco to accelerate expansion plans



3+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Tenzin Norzom

Related Tags

play

Fabulous Workplaces - Postman, influencing the lives of 6 million developers

27th June 2019
play

Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Co-Founder & CEO of Urban Clap reveals what it takes to get your hands dirty in business and how he drove Urban Clap to become the market leader of an ‘unsexy category’.

17th June 2019
play

Brigade BuzzWorks: Building a Unique Tribe with a Distinct Vibe

11th June 2019
play

Anu Deshpande/Tim Draper, Founder Draper Associates/DFJ/Draper University

6th June 2019

Latest Stories

How AI and human-machine collaboration is driving transformation across sectors

by Team YS

[Funding alert] Bollywood star Akshay Kumar invests in wearable tech startup GOQii

by Sujata Sangwan

Twitter to label and deprioritise rule-breaking tweets from politicians

by Press Trust of India

iPhone designer Jony Ive leaving Apple to set up own firm

by Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Grab raises $300M from Invesco to accelerate expansion plans

by Tenzin Norzom

Is India flying high with drone technology?

by Gaurav Vasu

Partner Events

Date
Sat Jun 29 2019

Make-a-Thon: India's Biggest Growth-Product Hackathon

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jun 29 2019

FameBiz 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jun 29 2019

How to Start Interior Design Business

Kolkata
Date
Wed Jul 03 2019

World AI Show BFSI

Mumbai