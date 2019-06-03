EDITIONS
FoodTech

Zomato expands reach to 300 cities, adds 100 cities in just 2 months

The main factors Zomato takes into consideration while expanding are population, students demographic, and restaurants that can serve during special occasions and weekends.

Sujata Sangwan
3rd Jun 2019
After crossing the 200-city milestone in April, foodtech unicorn Zomato has now expanded its online food delivery services to 300 cities, adding 100 cities in just two months.


Commenting on the milestone, Mohit Gupta, CEO - Food Delivery of Zomato, said,


“There are 40 cities in India with a population of over a million and over 380 cities in India with a population of over 100,000. When you fundamentally move beyond the 40 cities to the 380, you are truly representing India. In this phase, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh were the most active states, with the highest number of launches. As we expand, we are also focussing on improving our average delivery time, which now stands at 30.5 minutes.”


Zomato
The newly launched 100 cities include Bhuj and Junagadh in Gujarat, Rishikesh in Uttarakhand, Shimla and Mussoorie in Himachal Pradesh, Hosur and Nagercoil in Tamil Nadu, Ayodhya and Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh, Chikmagalur and Bhatkal in Karnataka, Kharagpur in West Bengal, Chhapra and Begusarai in Bihar, Hazaribagh and Ramgarh in Jharkhand, Jalna and Parbhani in Maharashtra.


The Alibaba-backed company has further expanded its reach to two northeastern states. Earlier, Zomato was present in only two cities in the region - Guwahati and Nagaon in Assam. At present, it has launched its food delivery services in Silchar and Dibrugarh in Assam, and Agartala in Tripura as well, bringing the total to five cities in two states.


The main factors Zomato takes into consideration while expanding to a new city are population, which must be over 100,000, the students demographic in the area, and enough restaurants that can serve the city during special occasions and weekends.


The company, which is onboarding 45-50 restaurants on average in each city, aims to deliver food across 500 cities in India by the end of September this year.


Authors
Sujata Sangwan

Sujata is an engineering graduate and has done her Post Graduation in Human Resource Management. She has a deep interest in startups & technology. She can be reached at sujata@yourstory.com

