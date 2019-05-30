EDITIONS
Now Zomato and Swiggy orders cannot be delivered in Punjab without hygiene rating: Minister

Punjab Health Minister Brahm Mohindra directed online food ordering and delivery companies to display the hygiene rating of all Food Business Operators (FBO) registered or affiliated with them.

Press Trust of India
30th May 2019
Online food ordering and delivery companies, including Delhi-based startup Zomato and Bengaluru-based startup Swiggy, will not be able to deliver eatables in Punjab without a mandatory hygiene rating, a minister said Thursday. 

Punjab Health Minister Brahm Mohindra directed online food ordering and delivery companies to display the hygiene rating of all Food Business Operators (FBO) registered or affiliated with them. 

Giving companies three months time to comply with the order, the Minister said "no online food order is to be delivered in the state without hygiene rating" after 90 days of the issuance of a formal communication in this regard.


Zomato
Punjab Food and Drug Administration Commissioner and Tandrust Punjab Mission Director K S Pannu said the online order and delivery mechanism of food supply has created a physical disconnect between consumers and food makers. 

"The onus of ensuring the quality of food and the hygienic condition under which food is prepared has shifted to the intermediate food delivery mechanism", Pannu said. 

All online food ordering and delivery companies shall ensure that FBOs registered/affiliated with them have their hygiene rating done from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) empanelled companies, he said. 

Representatives of major online food ordering and delivery companies operational in Punjab, like Zomato, Swiggy, Uber Eats, and Ola's Food Panda, have been sensitised on the issue, he said.


According to RedSeer Consulting, the online food delivery market in India, has been growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 90 percent and is expected to reach $4 billion by FY20. In comparison, the overall food delivery market size in India is expected to reach $36 billion, growing at a CAGR of 24 percent. 


Earlier in March, Zomato launched tamper-proof packaging to ensure secure and hygienic food delivery; Zomato explained, in its blog, that the only way to break the sealed package would be by cutting off the top-end strip.


Press Trust of India

