Google server trouble snarls YouTube, Snapchat

Google acknowledged the issue in a statement on its Cloud Platform status page that it was dealing with "high levels of network congestion in the eastern USA, affecting multiple services in Google Cloud, G Suite and YouTube."

Press Trust of India
3rd Jun 2019
Congested Google servers in the eastern United States caused problems for users of Snapchat and YouTube on Sunday, with complaints on social media that the popular apps weren't accessible.


Google acknowledged the issue in a statement on its Cloud Platform status page that it was dealing with "high levels of network congestion in the eastern USA, affecting multiple services in Google Cloud, G Suite and YouTube."


"Users may see slow performance or intermittent errors," it said, adding that engineers had completed the first of two steps to restore normal operations.


Earlier in the day, social media users complained of trouble loading a slew of popular websites and apps.


"Google, YouTube, Snapchat, Shopify, all currently down. Is the internet melting?" asked one Twitter post.


Google


Snapchat and Google-owned YouTube both acknowledged the server issue on their Twitter accounts.


Cloud computing is one of Google's most lucrative services, but faces stiff competition from other technology companies like Amazon and Microsoft.


In March, the world's largest social network, Facebook, blamed a "server configuration change" for a massive outage affecting its applications around the world.


The outage affected users for at least 12 hours in most areas of the world, with the biggest impact in North America and Europe, a tracking website said at the time.


Press Trust of India

