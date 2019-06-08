EDITIONS
[Jobs Roundup] Looking to be a part of the Indian ecommerce success story? Here are some openings at Flipkart

Flipkart has been called ‘the most sought-after workplace in India’ by Linkedin in 2017 and 2019. And now, the company is on a hiring spree like never before. See what you need to become a Flipster.

Tenzin Norzom
8th Jun 2019
One of the biggest success stories of homegrown Indian startups is Flipkart. Launched in 2007 as an online bookstore, Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal managed 20 successful shipments that year. Since then, the company has grown and gone on to provide more facilities like payments and logistics of its own.


Flipkart also topped the 2019 LinkedIn Top Companies list this year, being called ‘the most sought-after workplace in India’. Flipkart’s success in India caught the eye of US retail giant Walmart, which acquired the Indian ecommerce major in May 2018.


Now, if you are looking to be a part of the ecommerce major and become a ‘Flipster, take a look at some of the job openings at Flipkart.


Engineering Manager

Experience needed: not specified


The candidate for engineering manager should have an understanding of distributed computing and core computer science concept. The candidate will have to work with architects, leads, and customers to define higher levels of abstractions, which can be adopted by rest of the organisation. The candidate should be excited about new technologies and enjoy big scale challenges.


For more information, click here.


Flipkart


Manager

Experience needed: 3-6 years


The candidate for this position should help develop plans, processes, systems and partnerships across the company to enable partner teams to improve customer experience. The candidate will have to create BRDs, SOPs, and interact with various teams to implement enhancements. The manager will also have to share data, insights and best practices from within the company and outside to constantly help improve customer experience.


For more information, click here.


Manager - Program Management

Experience needed: More than 2 years


As a programme manager, the candidate will have to work with business teams to identify critical selection gaps, put together a plan of action by finalising targets and collaborating with internal teams to drive progress. The candidate will also have to communicate the impact to stakeholders on a regular cadence. This role requires working central analytics to publish selection specific insights for weekly and monthly reviews.


For more information, click here.


M-Key Account Manager

Experience needed: not specified


The candidate for this role will have to develop deep and long-standing relationships with vendors to drive relationships from the strategic to the tactical. The candidate should have an in-depth knowledge of competition and vendor, and ability to influence the market and also drive portfolio management for best offers and discounts for the customers.


For more information, click here.


Sachin-Bansal-Binny-Bansal-Flipkart

Flipkart was launched in 2007 as an online bookstore, with Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal managing 20 successful shipments that year.

Also Read

How to be a Flipkart seller: 11 essential steps


Senior Manager-Market Intelligence

Experience needed: not specified

 

The candidate’s responsibilities will include leading market and competitive insights team, which is a mix of data analysts and M and CI managers. The candidate will also have to identify new sources of market intelligence in core retail and adjacent opportunities for Flipkart, both in India and globally.


For more information, click here.


Operations Engineer II

Experience needed: 3-7 years


The candidate should have scripting position in python, perl or bash, and knowledge of automation technologies like Ansible. The candidate should also have exposure to distributed cluster operations. For more information, click here.


Software Development Engineer IV- Payments

Experience needed: not specified 


The candidate should have deep expertise in any or combination programming languages like Java, C++, C#, Ruby, and PHP. The candidate will have to search, design, and build highly reliable, available, and scalable platforms and drive technical roadmap of the team in collaboration with engineering and product. Experience in building data-driven web application design and development is a plus.


For more information, click here.


HR Project Manager

Experience needed: not specified


As an HR project manager, the candidate will be responsible for project management of the HR work streams associated with several major business change activities. The candidate will have to devise and own the HR stakeholders and ensure key milestones are identified and communicated

to key stakeholders. The candidate will also have to act as a change agent and drive change management allied with projects.


For more information, click here.


Data Scientist

Experience needed: more than 2 years 


The primary responsibility of this role is to continuously improve speech technology through research and make robust voice-based dialogue systems for the company. The candidate will have to work in the research and development of algorithms based on deep neural networks for speech recognition, speech synthesis, machine translation, and advancing the state of the art in dialogue systems.


For more information, click here.


Senior Manager-Growth

Experience needed: 1-2 years for MBA graduates from Tier I business schools, and 3-4 years for engineering graduates from IIT  


As a senior manager for growth, the candidate’s responsibilities will include monitoring key affordability metrics such as product exchange and consumer finance for large businesses. The candidate should continuously track and report on the key metrics and provide data insights and trend lines to large business leaders. The candidate will also have to identify and build affordability capabilities and enablers that will drive significant growth on online sales of large appliances in India. 


For more information, click here.


Also Read

These technologies are leading innovation at Flipkart


