EDITIONS
Healthcare

Mazumdar Shaw Medical Foundation, Narayana Health sign MoU with South Korean healthtech startup Pixel Display

The biggest hurdle for any healthtech startup is getting validation and proof of concept from a wide diversity of patients. Mazumdar Shaw Medical Foundation is helping close this gap.

Sameer Ranjan
11th Jun 2019
3+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Mazumdar Shaw Medical Foundation (MSMF), the non-profit philanthropic arm of Biocon Chairperson and Managing Director Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, signed an MoU on Tuesday with South Korean healthtech startup Pixel Display


Using AI, Pixel Display solves pediatric eye disease issues on a smartphone, including astigmatism and anisopia. The startup is also planning to detect cataract, ocular cancer, glaucoma, and diabetes in near future. 


The team members of MSMF, The GAIN and Pixel Display

The team members of MSMF, The GAIN and Pixel Display

Also Read

[App Fridays] Period tracking app Nyra makes it easy for women to manage physical and emotional...


Pixel Display's app is available on its website. A spokesperson of the company said,


“We don’t want to put our app on store as ours is a diagnostic app. Only organisations like hospitals, schools, companies, and doctors will use our app.”


They added that all it needed is a smartphone with a camera of minimum eight-megapixel resolution.


The startup shall now undertake clinical validation at the Narayana Health City campus and Narayana Nethralaya. MSMF is based at the Narayana Health City and facilitates cutting edge research to translate into practices and applications.


It is in this endeavour that it also invites startups in the biomedical research to execute their clinical testing at Narayana Health hospitals.


Dr Paul Salins, Senior VP - Narayana Health and Managing Director of MSMF, said,


"We believe that apart from compassion, technological innovations and interventions are crucial to convert today’s expensive medical discoveries into affordable solutions. This initiative is an extension of this deep-rooted understanding. The initiative will see us extending our medical knowledge and guiding South Korean startups selected by THE GAIN.”


Poornima Shenoy, CEO of The GAIN, said, “The MoU will not only help in establishing a global IP bridge but also in enabling business exchange between startups in India and Korea. The initiative will mutually benefit Korean as well as Indian startups as it offers them exposure to global innovations and go-to-market strategies for India.” 


MSMF has already facilitated 10 healthtech startups to translate their research into actual application. Two such prominent startups that were incubated there are Jana Care and OncoStem.


Also Read

Artelus is using AI to save people from going blind. Here's how

Also Read

Several patents and multiple trials later, healthtech startup Niramai still has one focus: usin...


3+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Sameer Ranjan

Related Tags

Daily Capsule

What's next for short-video platform Roposo; Tiger Global leads Series A funding in OkCredit

Latest Stories

Taiwan's shared mobility firm UrDa Mobility to foray into India

by Press Trust of India

Blackstone acquires Aadhar Housing Finance Limited

by Tenzin Norzom

Long-term regulations required to introduce electric vehicle fleets in India: Hyundai

by Press Trust of India

Google Maps tests 'off-route' alert feature in India

by Press Trust of India

Billionaire Mark Cuban reveals how Shark Tank has shaped the way he does business, and why ‘sales cures all’

by Team YS

OYO's loyalty programme OYO Wizard reaches 1.5 M in ten months

by Apurva P

Partner Events

Date
Thu Jun 20 2019

World Blockchain Summit India

Mumbai
Date
Sat Jun 22 2019

Git Commit Show

Online
Date
Fri Jun 28 2019

POSHasya Conclave on preventing Sexual Harassment at workplaces

Hyderabad
Date
Wed Jul 03 2019

World AI Show BFSI

Mumbai