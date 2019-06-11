Mazumdar Shaw Medical Foundation, Narayana Health sign MoU with South Korean healthtech startup Pixel Display

Mazumdar Shaw Medical Foundation (MSMF), the non-profit philanthropic arm of Biocon Chairperson and Managing Director Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, signed an MoU on Tuesday with South Korean healthtech startup Pixel Display.





Using AI, Pixel Display solves pediatric eye disease issues on a smartphone, including astigmatism and anisopia. The startup is also planning to detect cataract, ocular cancer, glaucoma, and diabetes in near future.





The team members of MSMF, The GAIN and Pixel Display





Pixel Display's app is available on its website. A spokesperson of the company said,





“We don’t want to put our app on store as ours is a diagnostic app. Only organisations like hospitals, schools, companies, and doctors will use our app.”





They added that all it needed is a smartphone with a camera of minimum eight-megapixel resolution.





The startup shall now undertake clinical validation at the Narayana Health City campus and Narayana Nethralaya. MSMF is based at the Narayana Health City and facilitates cutting edge research to translate into practices and applications.





It is in this endeavour that it also invites startups in the biomedical research to execute their clinical testing at Narayana Health hospitals.





Dr Paul Salins, Senior VP - Narayana Health and Managing Director of MSMF, said,





"We believe that apart from compassion, technological innovations and interventions are crucial to convert today’s expensive medical discoveries into affordable solutions. This initiative is an extension of this deep-rooted understanding. The initiative will see us extending our medical knowledge and guiding South Korean startups selected by THE GAIN.”





Poornima Shenoy, CEO of The GAIN, said, “The MoU will not only help in establishing a global IP bridge but also in enabling business exchange between startups in India and Korea. The initiative will mutually benefit Korean as well as Indian startups as it offers them exposure to global innovations and go-to-market strategies for India.”





MSMF has already facilitated 10 healthtech startups to translate their research into actual application. Two such prominent startups that were incubated there are Jana Care and OncoStem.







