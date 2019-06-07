Ex Paytm exec Sonia Dhawan joins SHEROES as Director of Communications

Ex-Paytm executive Sonia Dhawan has joined SHEROES, a women-only social community platform, and will lead the Communications for the startup.





Sonia, over a phone call, told YourStory that in her new role, she will be handling the external communications for the platform, and will lend her expertise across branding and public relations to other women-led startups.





Sonia Dhawan

In a quote shared with YourStory, Sonia said,





"It's good to be back to the normal work routine. With my experience in building brands and public relations, I am confident to make a new beginning. There has been a lot of misunderstanding and confusion which is getting sorted. I am innocent and I expect the court case to conclude in the coming time."





Previously, Sonia was heading Corporate Communications and Public Policy for Paytm and spent close to 10 years in the Vijay Shekhar Sharma-led payments company. Prior to that she was with Times Internet Ltd. in Noida.





Sairee Chahal, Co-founder and CEO of SHEROES, was recently appointed to the board of Paytm Payments Bank in April this year.





In March this year, the news came out that Sonia was rejoining Paytm, which she claims was incorrect.





“I didn’t rejoin Paytm,” said Sonia, when she was asked about the same.





When asked about the court case, Sonia said that since the matter was still ‘sub-judice’ she isn’t allowed to comment on the same.





The Noida police in October arrested three employees of fintech major Paytm, one of them being Sonia, in an extortion case involving the company's Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, which led to Sonia spending five months in jail before being let out on bail.





SHEROES is a career community for women. The platform also runs a career support helpline via phone and app, and is present in major Indian cities as well as upcoming ones including Jaipur, Indore, Pune, and others. Interestingly, Paytm Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma is an early investor in SHEROES.



