EDITIONS
Startup

Ex Paytm exec Sonia Dhawan joins SHEROES as Director of Communications

In her new role, she will be handling the external communications of the platform and will lend her expertise across branding and public relations to other women-led startups.

Tarush Bhalla
7th Jun 2019
2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Ex-Paytm executive Sonia Dhawan has joined SHEROES, a women-only social community platform, and will lead the Communications for the startup.


Sonia, over a phone call, told YourStory that in her new role, she will be handling the external communications for the platform, and will lend her expertise across branding and public relations to other women-led startups.


Sonia Dhawan

Sonia Dhawan

In a quote shared with YourStory, Sonia said,


"It's good to be back to the normal work routine. With my experience in building brands and public relations, I am confident to make a new beginning. There has been a lot of misunderstanding and confusion which is getting sorted. I am innocent and I expect the court case to conclude in the coming time."


Previously, Sonia was heading Corporate Communications and Public Policy for Paytm and spent close to 10 years in the Vijay Shekhar Sharma-led payments company. Prior to that she was with Times Internet Ltd. in Noida.  


Sairee Chahal, Co-founder and CEO of SHEROES, was recently appointed to the board of Paytm Payments Bank in April this year.


In March this year, the news came out that Sonia was rejoining Paytm, which she claims was incorrect.


“I didn’t rejoin Paytm,” said Sonia, when she was asked about the same.


When asked about the court case, Sonia said that since the matter was still ‘sub-judice’ she isn’t allowed to comment on the same. 


The Noida police in October arrested three employees of fintech major Paytm, one of them being Sonia, in an extortion case involving the company's Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, which led to Sonia spending five months in jail before being let out on bail. 


SHEROES is a career community for women. The platform also runs a career support helpline via phone and app, and is present in major Indian cities as well as upcoming ones including Jaipur, Indore, Pune, and others. Interestingly, Paytm Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma is an early investor in SHEROES.

Also Read

Paytm clocks 5.5 B transactions worth $50 B in FY19

Also Read

Former Myntra, Alibaba, and Paytm execs join hands to launch startup fund of $50M


2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Tarush Bhalla
Passionate and driven to unravel the uncovered, Tarush claims to be a rebel (of sorts). He loves to do everything under the sun which helps him gain newer perspectives. A sucker for great conversations, he finds inspiration in other people\'s life stories. Chase him @Ta_rush

Related Tags

Daily Capsule

Wipro Chairman Azim Premji to retire; the incredible story of India’s 2nd largest ambulance service

Latest Stories

Riding on Walmart, fashion ecommerce firm Myntra set to fly to the US

by Sameer Ranjan

Google to acquire analytics startup Looker for $2.6 billion

by Anya George

The Facebook SheLeadsTech community celebrated two years at an event filled with learning, motivation and empowerment

by Team YS

A year into Flipkart buy, Walmart International head spells out ‘specific’ areas of focus for India market

by Tenzin Pema

[Weekly Funding Roundup] Indian startups raise $111M; Gmail creator, YouTube Founder come calling

by Anya George

Walmart employees will deliver groceries directly into your fridge

by Dipti Nair

Partner Events

Date
Sat Jun 08 2019

Financial Solutions for SMEs

Gurgaon
Date
Sat Jun 08 2019

Global Hackathon Series 2019

Bengaluru
Date
Thu Jun 20 2019

World Blockchain Summit India

Mumbai
Date
Sat Jun 22 2019

Git Commit Show

Online