7 Strange jobs you didn't know existed and that pay well

Are you tired of the same old 9-5 grind and ready to explore some truly unique job opportunities? We have got you covered! In this article, we'll take a deep dive into 7 mind-blowingly weird jobs that you probably didn't even know existed.

And the best part? We'll also uncover how much these unusual gigs pay. Get ready to be dazzled by the strange and fascinating world of offbeat employment opportunities!

Top 7 weird jobs that pay well

1. Snake milker

If you're not afraid of snakes and have a steady hand, you might want to consider becoming a snake milker. Snake milkers extract venom from various species of snakes, which is then used for medical research and the production of antivenom. This risky yet weird job can pay quite well, with snake milkers earning around Rs. 30 lakh per year according to Times of India.

2. Professional whistler

Do you have a talent for whistling melodically? If so, you could potentially make a career out of it as a whistler! Professional whistlers are hired to perform in commercials, movies, and even live events.

Moreover, you can also teach this skill online and generate revenue from your talent through advertisements or sponsorships. Although it is important to note that the pay can vary depending on your level of experience and demand, top professional whistlers can earn anywhere between Rs 40,000 to Rs 25 lakh per year.

3. Fragrance or odor judge

Believe it or not, some people are trained to smell and evaluate different odours for a living. Odour judges work in industries such as perfume production, and food manufacturing, or be a part of research. According to Glassdoor, the salary for an odour evaluator can range from Rs. 4-8 lakh per year, depending on the specific job duties and location.

4. Pet food taster

If you're a foodie with a love for animals, then a job as a pet food taster might be right up your alley. Pet food tasters sample and evaluate different flavours and textures of pet food to ensure quality and palatability. While this job may not be the most glamorous, pet food tasters can make a decent living, with entry-level salaries from Rs. 25 lakh per year according to the Oddity Central portal.

5. Professional sleeper

Wouldn't it be nice to get paid to sleep? Well, for some lucky individuals, that dream is a reality. Professional sleepers are hired to test out mattresses, pillows, and other sleep-related products to provide feedback on comfort and quality.

The only drawback of such jobs is that they are highly competitive. Also, while this job may not pay as much as others on this list, professional sleepers can still earn a decent income per project paying up to Rs. 10 lakh.

6. Ear cleaner

In busy monumental areas and local markets in India, ear cleaners scout people. With tools like sharp steel needles and cotton, they skillfully remove ear wax and dirt. Although it sounds bizarre, this service is still preferred by people. When it comes to money, ear cleaners get a decent income of around ₹1,500 to ₹2,500 per day.

7. Empathetic listener

Yes, you read that right. There are people out there who get paid to listen to concerns from strangers. Empathetic listeners offer their services to those in need of mental support and emotional connection.

While this job may sound a bit bizarre, it can be quite fulfilling but there is no fixed range of income for this role since it is a fairly new type of job. Even so, anyone can build their LinkedIn profile or gig on platforms such as Upwork to get hired.

Job opportunities are endless

There are truly some weird and wonderful jobs out there that you may have never even imagined. From odour testers to snake milkers, these unique career paths offer both excitement and intrigue. So, if you're feeling adventurous and looking for a change of pace, why not consider exploring one of these unusual professions? You never know, you might find your dream job in the most unexpected of places.

Remember, it's never too late to pursue your passion and carve out a niche for yourself in the world of weird and wacky employment opportunities. Who knows, could get a role you never even knew existed and get paid for it too!