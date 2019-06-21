EDITIONS
Government

Goal is to establish 50,000 startups by 2024: President of India

Addressing the joint sitting of Parliament, President Ram Nath Kovind said India has joined the league of countries with the most number of startups in the world.

Press Trust of India
21st Jun 2019
2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

President Ram Nath Kovind said on Thursday the government will take steps to further improve the startup ecosystem in the country with an aim of having 50,000 such enterprises by 2024.


Addressing the joint sitting of Parliament, Kovind said India has joined the league of countries with the most number of startups in the world. 


"To improve the startup ecosystem, the government is simplifying the rules. This campaign will be further expedited. Our goal is to establish 50,000 startups in the country by 2024," he said.


Ram Nath Kovind
Also Read

Everything you wanted to know about presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind


Startup India initiative of the government aims at fostering entrepreneurship and promoting innovation by creating an ecosystem that is conducive to the growth of budding entrepreneurs.


So far, as many as 19,303 startups have been recognised by the department.


Since last year, the commerce and industry ministry has started conducting ranking exercise of states and union territories to encourage them take proactive steps towards strengthening the ecosystems within their jurisdictions for budding entrepreneurs.


Recently, The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the ministry that prepared the 'Startup India Vision 2024' document, also suggested setting up of 500 new incubators and accelerators by 2024; 100 innovation zones in urban local bodies; deployment of entire corpus of Rs 10,000 crore Fund of Funds; and expanding CSR funding to incubators.


The vision document's other measures include setting up of Rs 1,000 crore 'India startup fund' to support high technology startups; providing Rs 1,000 crore of seed funding, and operationalisation of seven research parks by 2024.


As part of regulatory easing, the vision document proposes to reduce compliance burden, setting up of regulatory sandbox for testing of financial products; tax incentives for investments in startups; reduction of Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates; tax exemption for ESOPs; and exemption of angel tax on all investments by Alternate Investment Funds. 


Also Read

Ram Nath Kovind's journey to becoming the President of India


2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Daily Capsule

Druva, Droom raise funds; Indian institute giving wings to Tibetan refugee entrepreneurs

Latest Stories

Healthcare access for Gig economy workers

by Srikanth Chunduri

Find the power of easy and make the most of it in an increasingly connected world

by Team YS

[Funding alert] Artificial intelligence startup Active.Ai raises $3M from Spain’s banking group Banco Sabadell

by Sujata Sangwan

Google adds social features to its India-first local discovery app, Neighbourly

by Sohini Mitter

[Podcast] Divyank Turakhia on building one of the largest online advertising businesses worldwide

by Anand Daniel

From TCS to Jaguar Land Rover – how the Tata companies ignite a spirit of innovation

by Madanmohan Rao

Partner Events

Date
Sat Jun 22 2019

Active Hours by Prime Venture Partners

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jun 22 2019

FANI- Fundraiser for Odisha Cyclone Victims

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jun 22 2019

Youth speak forum

Mumbai
Date
Sat Jun 22 2019

Git Commit Show

Online