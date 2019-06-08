EDITIONS
Inspiration

Don’t whine, just shine – what we can learn about overcoming challenges from the differently-abled artists of the CANvas exhibition

This inspiring exhibition featured the works of 150 differently-abled artists, and shows the power of the human spirit in overcoming challenges and expressing true inner talent. So stop complaining, and start creating!

Madanmohan Rao
8th Jun 2019
3+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 350 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery. world music festivaltelecom expomillets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.


0

A remarkable two-day art exhibition was held recently at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath in Bengaluru, featuring 150 artworks by people with disabilities. Titled CANvas, the exhibition was an initiative of Rotary Bangalore Abilities (RBA), a club formed in 2018 by a group of committed professionals and persons with disabilities.


The event was inaugurated by Jayavibhava Swamy, Director, Department for the Empowerment of Differently Abled and Senior Citizens, and Dr Rudraprasad, Senior Surgeon and Professor of Neuroscience, NIMHANS.


The level of creativity was so high that many felt it was an art expo by the MOST-abled, according to RBA committee member Lakshmi Ravishankar, who joins us in an interview in Part II of this photo essay. She is also a board member of the National Association for the Blind.


The exhibition was curated by Shyamala Ramanand; see YourStory’s interviews and coverage of her other shows, Akanksha and 50 Shades of Black and White. The show featured the works of 36 artists from Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu.


In this two-part photo essay, we feature the artworks of some of the artists, including N Vidarthe, Ranjith, Aishwarya, Aparna MG, Ramakrishnan, Sanath Kumar, Thyagaraj, Sravan PT, and Jijo Das.


Differently-abled artists love getting recognition and respect for their talent – over and above commercial sales of their work, as they explain in Part II of this photo essay.


Now, what have you done today to see the bigger picture in life, get a sense of perspective, and go beyond complaints to real accomplishments?


1
2
33
5
6
77
7a
8
9
10
11
12
13
133
13bc
14
15
16
17
18

Team Rotary Bangalore Abilities

Got a creative photograph to share? Email us at PhotoSparks@YourStory.com!


See also the YourStory pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups,’ accessible as apps for Apple and Android devices.

Also Read

Support traditional and folk arts, don’t just learn about them: Sankalita Das, Secure Giving


3+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Madanmohan Rao
Madanmohan Rao is research director at YourStory Media and editor of five book series (http://amzn.to/NpHAoE). His interests include creativity, innovation, knowledge management, and digital media. Madan is also a DJ and writer on world music and jazz. He can be followed on Twitter at @MadanRao

Related Tags

Daily Capsule

A year into Flipkart buy, find out what’s on Walmart’s mind; Indian startups raise $111M

Latest Stories

Uber chief Dara Khosrowshahi tightens grip after departure of top executives

by Press Trust of India

Facebook stops Huawei from pre-installing apps on phones

by Press Trust of India

How this Delhi-based startup wants to save the environment with lab-grown chicken

by Vishal Krishna

[Jobs Roundup] Looking to be a part of the Indian ecommerce success story? Here are some openings at Flipkart

by Tenzin Norzom

Best of Weekender: A tête-à-tête with beauty mogul Bobbi Brown, Bakmi Goreng in beautiful Bali, and some Sparkling Oolong from The Kettlery

by Asha Chowdary

A year into Flipkart buy, find out what’s on Walmart’s mind; Indian startups raise $111M

by Team YS

Partner Events

Date
Thu Jun 20 2019

World Blockchain Summit India

Mumbai
Date
Sat Jun 22 2019

Git Commit Show

Online
Date
Fri Jun 28 2019

POSHasya Conclave on preventing Sexual Harassment at workplaces

Hyderabad
Date
Wed Jul 03 2019

World AI Show BFSI

Mumbai