1,862 startups registered with GeM portal received orders worth Rs 275 Cr: DPIIT

The portal was launched in August 2016 for online purchase of goods and services by all the Central government ministries and departments.

Press Trust of India
4th Jun 2019
As many as 1,862 startups have registered with the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal and have received orders worth Rs 275 crore till April, a top official said Tuesday.


Ramesh Abhishek, Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), said startups can now get government orders on GeM Startup Runway, while getting exemption from prior turnover, prior experience, and earnest money deposits.


"1,862 startups have registered, receiving 7,697 orders worth Rs 275 crore till April," Ramesh said in a series of tweets.


He also said 1,87,004 jobs have been reported by 16,105 startups, which are recognised by the department.


"With each direct job leading to 3x indirect jobs, total jobs created by these startups are estimated at more than 5.6 lakh," he added.


Further, the secretary informed that SIDBI has committed Rs 2,570 crore from Fund of Funds to 45 venture funds, catalysing investments of more than Rs 25,000 crore. "244 startups have received funding of Rs 1,561 crore," he said.


On the patent front, Ramesh said 1,496 enterprises have received 80 percent rebate in patent filing fees, while 2,761 have got 50 percent rebate in trademark filing fees.


"389 avail expedited examination. 103 patents are granted. The fastest patent was granted in 81 days," he tweeted.


Startup India is the flagship initiative of the government, launched in January 2016, which intends to build a strong ecosystem for the growth of startup businesses to drive sustainable economic growth and generate employment opportunities. 


The Startup India action plan provides tax and other incentives.


Over the past year, GeM has floated initiatives to promote MSMEs and women entrepreneurs.


GeM started a national mission in September 2018 to conduct 315 capacity building exercises across 187 districts of 31 States/UTs. Another special initiative, named Womaniya, was launched to enable women entrepreneurs and women-led self help groups (SHGs) to showcase and sell their products on GeM.


Another initiative, SWAYATT, was launched this February in association with Startup India and set up a GeM Startup Runway to facilitate startups in selling innovative products and services to government buyers on the platform.


Authors
Press Trust of India

