Mumbai-based task management service startup RUSSSH shuts shop

(Update: The article has been updated with the founder's inputs)





The seven-year-old Mumbai-based task management startup RUSSSH has shut shop and terminated all services as of June 3, according to a mail Founder Bharat Ahirwar sent to clients, a copy of which was reviewed by YourStory.





The fact that RUSSSH was self-funded and lacked the capital required to take on deep-pocketed competitors in the space proved to be the startup's undoing.





In the mail, Founder Bharat Ahirwar had said,





“Given that it was a self-funded business, we couldn’t offer great discounts like the other emergent players, and to achieve success in a developing service market proved daunting. Building a solid business such as ours became a heartfelt endeavour with a focus on scalability and sustainability.”





He further added,





“However, the past year hasn’t been very kind to us and it is not without regret that I’d like to inform you of the termination of our services as of June 3.”





Bharat also assured that the RUSSSH will delete its client database to ensure that the personal information of its customers is secured.





Founded in 2012, RUSSSH, which began as GetMyPeon, was the only errand-running and delivery service in Mumbai. It competed with the Bengaluru-based task management service Dunzo, which was the first Indian startup to get a direct investment from Google in India.





In 2015, GetMyPeon rebranded itself as RUSSSH, and received a seed funding of $250,000 from undisclosed angels. A year later, RUSSSH also rolled out its mobile app.





Commenting on the reasons for the shutdown, Bharat told YourStory,





"Although we have shut down on a positive note, one of our biggest reasons to surrender was not being able to get the right team on board. Our inability to raise any kind of funding also forced us to be merely stuck in Mumbai. It is difficult when a company is run by a single founder."





He added that employees have been well compensated.





RUSSSH has completed five lakh tasks till date and claims to have a database of over 50,000 loyal clients. As of January, the startup was processing close to 150 tasks daily, which went to 200-odd during the festive season.





According to the startup, the average fee to perform a task on the platform was close to Rs 300, which could go up to Rs 1,500 depending on the location, travel time, value of content to be delivered, etc.











