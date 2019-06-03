Bengaluru-based foodtech unicorn Swiggy, has announced the launch of its subscription-based homestyle meal app - Daily. Following a scheduling and zero delivery fee model, Swiggy's Daily has been launched in Gurugram and will soon expand to Bengaluru and Mumbai in the coming months.





The idea of Daily is to give consumers access to a variety of homestyle meals prepared by home chefs, tiffin service providers and organised vendors.





Commenting on the launch, Sriharsha Majety, CEO, Swiggy, said in a press statement: “In less than five years, Swiggy has redefined food delivery in the country and made it mainstream by offering the widest choice of restaurants and layering it with reliable and fast deliveries. As we worked on various initiatives like Swiggy POP and SUPER to make food ordering more convenient and cost-effective, we realised that there is a growing demand for quality and affordable everyday meals. With a mix of organised vendors and home chefs, Swiggy Daily will cater to this latent demand for homestyle meals that are an affordable, long-term solution for our daily food needs.”





(L-R) Swiggy founders - Nandan, Rahul and Harsha





The app will now allow users to schedule their meals in advance. They can also opt for a daily, weekly, or monthly subscription. It also provides the user to pause, skip, change or cancel a meal. One also has the freedom to customise their subscription plan.





The Swiggy Daily app provides the consumers with a choice of a daily changing menu for simple homestyle meals for lunch and dinner across vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. The app currently across 30 meal options for every meal.





Alok Jain, Entrepreneur in Residence at Swiggy, said in press statement, “The daily meal subscription market in India is highly unorganised with multiple tiffin services and home chefs operating independently with the help of local chat groups and word of mouth. Daily is the first homestyle hyperlocal food subscription service in the country that will offer a world-class platform to these food service providers and help solve the key issues of discovery, flexibility and taste fatigue.”





Earlier, in February, Swiggy announced the launch of Swiggy Stores in Gurugram. Swiggy Stores delivers from 3,500 stores in Gurugram, and has partnered with 200 stores in categories like kiranas and supermarkets, fresh meat, baby stores, and health supplement stores among others. It has also partnered with Licious, The Mom's CO, and Apollo Pharma to name a few.





Since its last fund raise of $1 billion in December 2018, Swiggy has been looking to further strengthen its tech efforts and focus on an AI-driven delivery platform for hyperlocal and on-demand delivery. Earlier this month, Swiggy had also announced its first technology-driven acuqihire of Kint.io, a Bengaluru-based AI startup.





Swiggy has had over 3X increase in revenue in the last financial year. It has tied up with over 50,000 restaurants in over 80 cities and has a delivery fleet of more than 1.2 lakh partners. Since its last funding round three months ago, it has launched operations in Kochi, Coimbatore, Nagpur and Lucknow, and introduced innovative payment options for consumers and delivery partners.



