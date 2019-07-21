Today, we are listing down the top coworking spaces in Chennai. But why today? Why not a few years ago?





Well, because this is something no one would have clicked on, let alone searched for, just a decade ago. The youth of India back then was all about 9-5, government jobs, or joining the family business.





”Startup Founder”, “Entrepreneur”, “Freelancer”, etc. were not popular titles like they are today. But now, with the power of the internet, titles like “Entrepreneur” and “CEO” are aspired for.





This has been the change in the ecosystem of India. This has been a mindset-shift for the millennials and Gen Z of this nation. This is the generation which believes that ‘Solving a problem’ = ‘Business USP’ = ‘Earning money’.





Overall, many things have changed just in a matter of years. However, business is business. No matter how many things change, fundamentals won’t.





And incubators/coworking spaces fulfil two of the most significant fundamentals that are required for a profitable business & a successful entrepreneurial journey.





Here are those:





Costcutting: Freelancers, new startups, and small businesses can’t afford to build an office from scratch. Sometimes big companies also can’t afford a whole new office just for a bit of scale-up. In such cases, a coworking space is the best option to cut costs.





Like-mindedness: Jim Rohn famously said, “You are an average of five people you spend the most time with”. This applies to startups as well; after all, they are made of passionate people. If you visit any coworking space in Chennai, you will find people discussing ideas and solutions rather than gossips. And this influences a lot!





There are several other factors to which a coworking space might chip in, but these two remains the primary. So, if for nothing else, opting merely for the above two fundamental, coworking spaces are an outstanding choice.





Now, if you have made up your mind to consider a coworking space, read on to select your ideal shared office.





But what is your “ideal” coworking place?





Not every incubator is perfect for everyone. Some might be expensive while some won’t have enough space to run operations smoothly.





Therefore, consider the following checklist to find your best-suited coworking space in Chennai:





Budget Proximity to home Flexibility of locations Expansion possibilities Ambience Amenities And most importantly, the surrounding people.





Contemplating over various coworking spaces in Chennai and mapping those with this checklist, we have listed down the top 11 coworking spaces in Chennai you can book right now.





These are the places where you will get the freedom of working for yourself combined with the community and the creativity of a traditional job.





So, without further ado, let’s have a look at some of the fantastic places to work.





List of coworking space in Chennai





Whether you are looking for a big startup office space in Chennai or you are few individuals looking for shared workspaces in the city, this list will undoubtedly help you find a wonderful workspace for rent in Chennai.





Read on to find more about where you can find your ideal office.





The list is in no particular order. All the prices and amenities listed depends entirely on the package and subscription of your choice.





The Hive





With 50,000 sq. ft. space at the VR Chennai, and even larger, 90,000 sq. ft., at the OMR Chennai, The Hive is one of the better coworking space in the city.





An ecosystem designed for modern-day entrepreneurs and businesses, The Hive promotes the work-play-grow philosophy throughout its offices across India.





From Hot Desks and Dedicated desks for individuals to private offices and customised workspaces for teams of up to 500+ people, The Hive is a place to turn ideas into reality.





Price:

Hot Desks: Rs 8,500

Dedicated Desks: Rs 12,000

Private & Customised space: Available on request





Amenities:





Depending on the plan you select, you may or may not get access to:

Designed Workspace

Concierge services

High-speed Internet

Meeting rooms

Events & Programming hall/room

Game Lounge

Food & Beverages

Printing, and much more.





Ikeva





Located near Rajiv Gandhi Salai in OMR Chennai, this iKeva centre is one of their 10 centres located across five cities in India.





Its tagline “Here you build your future” makes it apparent of what it’s all about.





With a high growth environment for your business, iKeva becomes one amongst this small list of coworking spaces in Chennai. It might not have a customisable place for teams of hundreds, but it’s worth a look if you are an individual or a small team.





Price:

Co-working space: Starting from Rs 3000

Team Office: Starting from Rs 21,000

Virtual Office: Starting from Rs 2000





Amenities:

Free Coffee & Purified water

Printer, Scanner, Photocopier

Beanbags, Ergonomic chairs

Event rooms

High-speed WiFi

AC





Doxa Business Center









With offices in three prime places for startups in Chennai, Doxa aspires to be a value for money co-working space for businesses, startups, and individuals.





Fantastic interior and even more awesome professionals call it for an appreciation from the people working there. Additionally, selections ranging from Virtual office, co-working space, and instant office to service private office & customized office, they have got it all.





All in all, premium services for an affordable price with 24/7 access makes Doxa an excellent option for shared office space in Chennai.





Price: Co-working space starts from Rs 6,999.





Amenities:

Parking space

Ergonomic chair

Relax zones

Kitchen

Onsite Cafe & free coffee

High-speed WiFi & Air Conditioner





AtWorks





AtWorks is a not-so-big, Chennai-specific chain of co-working places one can access from 9 am to 9 pm. These are one of the first coworking spaces Chennai had to offer to its up-and-coming entrepreneurs.





From a mere 2200 sq. ft. floor space at Nungambakkam to more than 10,000 sq. ft space at the startup corridor of Chennai, OMR, @Works is empowering Chennai’s Entrepreneurs. It’s a second home for Freelancers, Travellers, and Remote workers.





Overall, a small business-minded community of entrepreneurs, @works is a place to learn, teach, and grow together.





Price:

From Rs 5,500 or Rs 6,000 per month, depending on the location of choice.

Amenities:

Conference room

BreakBar

Reliable Power Supply

Desks, Table, etc.

High-speed Internet.





Karya





Karya - The name itself implies that it’s all about work.





Any entrepreneurial success demands hard and smart work, and Karya might be the perfect environment for that-- an environment emphasizing on mutual growth.





While most coworking places in this list are located in OMR Chennai, the Karya offices in Mylapore is surrounded by affluent, traditional neighbourhood with tons of cafes and restaurants.





The one thing that remains common for Karya with other commercial space for rent in Chennai is it provides temporary hot desks as well as permanent offices.





Price:

Prices range from Rs. 399 per day for a one-day temporary seat to Rs. 5999 per month per seat for Jumbo 50+ employee offices. Other pricing options like Rs 9999 for an event place or 10 days per month options are also available.





Amenities:

Office Supplies

IT support on demand

Fast WiFi

Printing

Conference rooms & Discussion room

Fresh Coffee, as always.





Workafella by Workenstein









Workafella Business Center slips easily in this top coworking spaces in Chennai list barely for its proximity to the home option, if nothing else.





For Chennai alone, it holds coworking real estate in five places. Other cities such as Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru also come under Workenstein’s diverse real estate portfolio.





With ranges up to 500 workstations per business centre, Workafella is definitely at a scale to provide small and mid-size businesses with the workplace they need.





Price:

Variable, On request





Amenities:

AC

Internet

24/7 surveillance

Unlimited Tea, Coffee

Front desk & Complimentary meeting rooms

Whiteboard, Projectors, Concierge desk

Access to events

Food court

Showers

Valet parking

Mini fridge, Kettle, Steam iron





The Executive Zone





The ones mentioned above were all excellent value for money office space for rent in Chennai, but this one is a bit different.





Its homepage amplifies what the place is: “luxury offices at Chennai’s most popular business address.”





Located in one of the premium areas of Chennai, this workplace is a superbly well-equipped roof for 100+ professionals. They provide Virtual office, Dedicated office, and coworking space based on your requirement.





The best part? It doesn’t cost that much!





Price:

Starting at Rs 7500/-





Amenities:

AC

24/7 access

Cafeteria

Dedicated phone

Ergonomic Furniture

Concierge services

Print/Scan/Copy/Fax

Phone/Skype Booth

Dedicated Storage

Handyman Services

Valet Parking

Legal support

Office supplies

Business support

High-speed Internet

Gaming Zone

Business Lounge

Power Backup

CCTV surveillance

Biometric access control





Wsquare





When you visit the Wsquare site, you will immediately notice the “Pink Theme”. Well, it is because Wsquare is a “workplace for her”.





Wsquare is a collaborative workspace for ‘shepreneurs’. It is probably the only women-oriented workspace for rent in Chennai.





Apart from the gender factor, everything is the same. Packages for individuals to that for the teams are available here as well.





Price:

Hotdesks starting at Rs 8000.





Amenities:

High-speed WiFi

AC

Standing Desks

Printer/Scanner/photocopier/PCs

Dogs & Cats friendly.

Lounge area

Free coffee





Cybex Business Centre





Cybex is a low-cost coworking space in Anna Salai.





With facilities for private offices, coworking space, meeting rooms, training rooms, virtual office, and much more, Cybex is yet another great shared office space in Chennai with a slightly traditional 9-5 look.





Overall, it’s a fantastic low-cost place for startups, small/medium-sized business, and enterprise businesses.





Price:

Hot Desks starting at Rs 5000.





Amenities:

Fully furnished, Air Conditioned

Parking space

Power backup

Pantry

Conference/Discussion room/hall.

Biometric access

Unlimited WiFi

CCTV surveillance





The Startup Centre





The Startup Center(TSC) is another of the coworking spaces in Chennai emphasising on giving space to freelancers and small tech startups. It’s almost similar to SwaStart.





From giving 1:1 mentorship to organizing events like the Startup Walk for startups of Chennai, TSC is attracting creative, passionate individuals to join their incubation centre.





So, if you are an early-stage entrepreneur who needs space to work and would like to connect with similar-level professionals, TSC might just be your place.





Price:

Rs 5,000 per month per seat or Rs 400 per day per seat.





Amenities:

Ergonomic chair/Beanbags

Free tea/coffee

Chill-out area

High-speed WiFi





Being an entrepreneur, a freelancer, or just having enough flexibility of working from home is what’s attracting a lot of millennials in India.





Though the startup sector is hot right now, it doesn’t guarantee success. Several factors and traits can make you or break you. Patience, passion, skill, hard work, teams, and many such elements make a startup a profitable business.





Therefore, if you are a Chennai-based aspiring entrepreneur or a freelancer, pick one of the above coworking spaces that best suits you. Grow your network. Learn from everyone. Teach what you know. Help others. Perhaps build a team from that shared space. Grow big. Follow your dreams. Your choice! Just do it!





I hope this list helped you find your perfect coworking space, wherein you will turn your dream into reality.









(Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan)







