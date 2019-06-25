EDITIONS
Daily Capsule

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon's plans for India; How Uber plans to conquer the skies

Team YS
25th Jun 2019
5+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Today, we're taking you to Mago - one of the most isolated areas of Arunachal Pradesh. Being the last border post in Tawang district, Mago has neither primary healthcare facilities nor a market for daily necessities. One must trek at least 36 km to the nearby town of Jang to access even the most basic facilities.


Here, one man has been trekking various mountains and crossing streams every month to provide the children of Mago with vaccinations for Measles-Rubella. Meet Shri Phurpa, a medical assistant, who has vaccinated 35 children in the village, which houses 75 families. Recently, he has also started delivering polio vaccines in the area.


phurpa

Shri Phurpa


Walmart CEO Doug McMillon on growth and his plans for India


Doug McMillon joined Walmart in 1984 as an hourly summer associate at a distribution centre. He then went on to have successful leadership roles in all of Walmart’s segments. From 2009 to 2014, Doug was the President and CEO of Walmart International - before he took over the reins as the head of the company. In a conversation, Doug McMillon tells YourStory Founder Shradha Sharma how he plans to grow Walmart, his plans for India, and why speed is vital.


Doug McMillon


How Uber plans to conquer the skies: Stan Swaintek of Uber Aviation


Ride-hailing platform Uber is now looking skyward for its mobility plans. And if all goes to plan, Uber Elevate – the firm’s aerial arm – may soon fly air taxis in India. In an exclusive interaction with YourStory, Swaintek, Director of Operations, Aviation, Uber, and the earliest member of Uber Air, revealed the ride-hailing platform’s plans for air taxi services on the sidelines. The company's ambitions to transform from a ride-hailing app to a ‘transportation platform’ are well known.


Stan Swaintek of Uber

Stan Swaintek, Director of Operations, Aviation, Uber


Drishti Technologies' computer vision algorithm makes humans efficient


Ashish Gupta, Prasad Akella, and Krishnendu Chaudhury, three PhD holders in technology, have built a platform that uses ML to change manufacturing productivity, inventory, and supply chain management. In a conversation with YourStory Business Editor Vishal Krishna, Drishti founders tell us more.



LetsVenture and Pioneer Fund collaborate to invest in Indian startups


LetsVenture, a marketplace for startup funding, and Pioneer fund, a fund of Y Combinator (YC) alumni, have announced a strategic collaboration to invest in top Indian startups in the next YC batch. Through this first-of-its-kind partnership, LetsVenture has raised $5 million for Pioneer Fund through its family office platform LV Titans and sits on Pioneer Fund’s LP Advisory Board.


LetsVenture

LetsVentue Team


Her family wanted her to be a banker, but Prakriti Poddar found her calling in mental health


Prakriti Poddar was born in a family of bankers and it was expected that she would follow the same career path. But faith and determination willed otherwise. Today, she runs the Poddar Foundation, which focuses on creating preventive mental health programmes across India. Interestingly, the influence of her maternal grandmother, who was a faith healer, drew Prakriti towards the idea of making healing her life mission.


Prakriti Poddar


How a life-and-death situation sowed the idea of this Indian public policy institute


When Parth Shah, a professor of economics at the University of Michigan, was wheeled in for emergency surgery, but he promised himself that if he survived, he would return to India and set up a think-tank - something he wanted to do since he joined his PhD programme in economics. His dream - the Indian School of Public Policy (ISPP) - began operations in 2018, and its first batch is ready to roll out this August.


Parth Shah, ISPP

Parth Shah at the Centre for Civil Society premises.


Microsoft to strengthen connect with the startup ecosystem in India


Global software giant Microsoft reiterated its commitment to the startup ecosystem in India with the strengthening of its two flagship programmes – M12 and Microsoft for Startups. M12 is the venture capital arm of Microsoft, which was launched in 2016, and it made its presence in India in January this year, while Microsoft for Startups helps these young companies to become enterprise ready.


Microsoft

Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 


5+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Team YS

Related Tags

Daily Capsule

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon's plans for India; How Uber plans to conquer the skies

Latest Stories

WATCH: We want to shape the future in a sustainable manner, says SwissRe India MD Amit Kalra

by Vishal Krishna

How blockchain startups are aiming to build trust among humans with decentralised apps

by Vishal Krishna

This bootstrapped startup provides finance and accounting vocational training to make students more employable

by Sindhu Kashyap

[Techie Tuesday] The serendipitous yet super-Uber journey of Apurva Dalal

by Suma Ramachandran

Hyderabad startup TruePush is looking to win customers and boost engagement with its ‘free-forever’ strategy

by Apurva P

[Funding alert] Bengaluru spacetech startup Astrogate Labs raises pre-Series A round from Speciale Invest

by Krishna Reddy

Partner Events

Date
Fri Jun 28 2019

POSHasya Conclave on preventing Sexual Harassment at workplaces

Hyderabad
Date
Sat Jun 29 2019

Make-a-Thon: India's Biggest Growth-Product Hackathon

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jun 29 2019

FameBiz 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jun 29 2019

How to Start Interior Design Business

Kolkata