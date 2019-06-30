Find the best web hosting service provider to power your brand

Today, it is nearly impossible to scale a business or build a personal brand if you do not have an online presence. Building a website can definitely give you an edge over the others.





While you are thinking of coming up with an excellent website, you also need to give a nice thought to which hosting service to go for.





The second step towards building any website after registering a domain name is to choose a web host. In a nutshell, a web host is responsible for storing all kinds of data that includes the pages, visual files and all the digital content in a computer on the internet that can be accessed by all your visitors.





Finding cheap web hosting providers is easy but finding the best web hosting services in India isn't that easy. There are plenty of web hosting services out there. However, there are several criteria that need to be considered while choosing the right one.





To help you find the best web hosting service providers, we have curated a list of 10 best web hosting services in India.





Have a look and choose the right one for your business





GoDaddy









If you've ever searched about building websites, chances are you're aware of GoDaddy - one of the most popular domain registrars in the industry with a wide variety of hosting options.





It makes the entire process of buying domain names, setting up the host and then building a website like a breeze. While it is mostly known for its domain, emails, and shared hosting plans, it also offers virtual and dedicated servers. GoDaddy is a go-to web hosting services provider for millions of users for a reason. It makes the entire process as seamless as possible by decluttering all the unnecessary hassles.





Features

With cPanel and Linux , it has the fastest and highly reliable page load times.

, it has the fastest and highly reliable page load times. With around 17 million domains under management, GoDaddy provides reasonably-priced hosting plans.

under management, GoDaddy provides reasonably-priced hosting plans. If you sign up for GoDaddy's hosting plan, you'd get a free domain name alongside.

It has an award-winning customer support system that works 24x7 .

. Options for one-click installs for CMS like WordPress , Drupal , and Joomla are available.

, , and are available. Guaranteed 99.99 percent uptime for all the users.

A number of add-ons are available with one click installation feature.





Price

Economy Plan - $1.00 per month

Deluxe Plan - $4.99 per month

Ultimate Plan - $5.99 per month









Hosting Raja









One of the fastest growing hosting companies in India, Hosting Raja is a recognised torchbearer and was established in 2008. Initially started as a web development company, it later started to focus on hosting services.





Features

Unlimited web space, emails and bandwidth.

Free SSL certificate.

Drag and drop site builder.

Free domain registration with hosting plan.

Refer and earn policy.

Chat support.





Price

Premium Corporate - $4.12 per month

Premium SME - $3.25 per month

Unlimited - $2.93 per month









HostGator









HostGator has been operating for over a decade as a web hosting service provider. It is well known because of its large number of servers along with consistent reliability. Used commonly as a shared hosting provider, it also provides a dedicated server hosting for VPS and cloud hosting.





However, HostGator doesn't provide the lowest hosting plan in India but charges slightly more than others. This is basically because of the brand's reputation of a strong infrastructure and helpful support.





Features

Domain registration, website builder, VPS hosting, cloud hosting, Linux web hosting, Windows web hosting, and reseller hosting.

Easy to use cPanel.

A free drag and drop custom website builder.

Unlimited disk space along with email, and bandwidth on all the plans.

No contract.

45-day money back guarantee on all plans.

A 24x7 support is available throughout the year through phone, chat, ticket system, and an online knowledge base.

It uses the latest cPanel software for the customers' administration console.





Price

Hatchling Plan - $2.64 per month

Baby Plan - $ 3.78 per month

Business Plan - $5.68 per month









Bluehost





Bluehost is one of the most popular web hosting providers because of its last 16-month uptime and speed that is a staggering 99.99 percent and 0.41ms respectively. It is also the official WordPress recommended hosting provider. Be it an individual or a multinational company, Bluehost provides web hosting services to all kinds of businesses.





The best part is that you don't need to worry about the speed of your website even if there is a lot of traffic. Moreover, it also provides various easy setup and instructional videos. However, it doesn't provide reseller hosting option.





Features

Reliable performance and super fast page load time.

24x7 customer support.

Offers a wide variety of plans including WordPress hosting .

. Reasonably priced plans as per the needs of the user.

All the plans come with free CDN and SSL certificates .

. A built-in admin panel plus cPanel is provided that eases the process of setting up as well as managing the website.

30-day money back guarantee on all the plans.





Price

Shared - $3.95 per month

VPS - $19.99 per month

Dedicated - $79.99 per month





Dreamhost













With around 400,000 active users, Dreamhost is another big name in the hosting industry. Founded in 1996, the company provides best and cheap hosting in India.





It offers a good uptime of 99.96 percent with a fast load speed of 719 ms. The biggest perk of using Dreamhost is that unlike the other web hosting services, it provides a 97-day money back guarantee. In addition, it also provides a unique control panel with all the necessary features.





Features

Higher than the average speed.

Above average uptime.

A whopping 97-day money back guarantee .

. High basic plan limits than most of the hosting providers.

than most of the hosting providers. Unlimited disk space plus network transfer limits.

plus network transfer limits. No higher renewal price increment.





Price

Shared Starter - $2.59 per month

Shared Unlimited - $5.95 per month

DreamPress - $16.95 per month

DreamPress Plus - $24.95 per month

DreamPress Pro - $71.95 per month









SiteGround









SiteGround is a popular shared hosting provider that provides you with multiple hosting options including WordPress hosting, cloud hosting, and even a dedicated server. It provides a seamless sign-up process along with ease to set up the website process.





In terms of uptime, it maintains 99.99 percent and a speed of 713 ms. SiteGround also has a round the clock and knowledgeable customer support.





Features

Great performance with an uptime of 99.99 percent.

Better than average page load time.

Great customer support services.

Free site migration for one website.

Free CDN and SSL certificate with all the plans.

with all the plans. From beginner to advanced, all kinds of features are available.

30-day money back guarantee with all the plans.

Reasonably priced plans.

Quick account activation feature.





Price

StartUp Plan - $3.95 per month

GrowBig Plan - $5.95 per month

GoGeek Plan - $11.95 per month





Big Rock









Big Rock, established in 2010, was initially built with the aim of helping and uplifting startups. The company is a part of the Directi Group. The biggest perk of Big Rock is that its services are surprisingly inexpensive compared to other hosting providers.





It is accredited by ICANN and provides both hosting and domain services. Moreover, it has read many cool features like domain registration, email services, web hosting services, marketing solutions, ecommerce tools, site building tools, and digital certificates.





Features

Highly affordable plans.

SEO-friendly and effective.

Exceptional customer service.

Very productive.

Advanced payment options.

Guaranteed uptime of 99.9 percent.

30-day money back guarantee.





Price

Linux Advanced Plan - $2.57 per month.

Windows Premium Plan - $4.30 per month.









Hostinger

Hostinger provides the cheapest hosting fees for websites listed here. At present, it is operating in seven different regions around the world. Even though it provides the cheapest web hosting services, Hostinger still manages to have a good uptime of 99.91 percent. It provides unlimited bandwidth and databases unless you choose 'Single Web Hosting' plan.





However, what seems cheap isn't so cheap. For every necessary add-on, you need to pay extra like getting an SSL certificate for your website.





Features

Mostly good uptime.

Fast page load time of 369 ms.

30-day money back guarantee on all plans.

Multilingual customer support services that run 24x7.

Free website builder plus domain name with hosting plans.

Modern, easy to set up.

Unlimited features under premium and business plans .

. Highly affordable for both individuals and businesses.





Price

Single Shared Hosting - $0.80 per month when you buy for 48 months.

Business Web Hosting - $3.45 per month when you buy for 48 months.





ResellerClub





Previously known for its reseller programme, ResellerClub has attracted more than 200,000 entrepreneurs. For those who are seeking other options like standard web hosting and domain services, it is ready to serve your needs.





ResellerClub currently operates more than five million domains in more than 150 countries. It is a one-stop-shop for all kinds of hosting consumers with almost all levels of expertise.





Features

Guaranteed 99.99 percent uptime.

Unlimited storage, bandwidth, and email facilities.

Free website migration options.

Supports PHP, Perl, Ruby, Python, and also Ruby on Rails.

24x7 customer support.

30-day money back guarantee.





Price

Personal - $1.99 per month

Business - $2.99 per month

Pro - $3.99 per month









InMotion

InMotion is one of the biggest hosting platforms in the industry. It was established in 2001 and since then, it has powered over 300,000 domains, providing Linux and Unix-based hosting.





It carries a complete range of website-related solutions. From basic starter websites to huge ecommerce websites, InMotion can handle it all. Moreover, all of the available plans are highly affordable.





Features

Unlimited email and storage with all the plans.

with all the plans. Unmetered monthly data transfer .

. Flexible coding options.

Free backups.

Managed WordPress hosting is available.

is available. 99.9 percent uptime on average.

The page loading speed of 8.55 ms.

30-day money back guarantee.

Great customer support services.





Price

Launch - $6.39 per month

Power - $8.49 per month

Pro - $14.71 per month





WP Engine









Managed by WordPress, WP Engine is based in Austin. It was one of the first few providers of hosting services. It is a privately held company and runs a world-class network infrastructure.





WP Engine can handle most of the technical tasks allowing you to have more time to focus on your content. It specialises exclusively in WordPress and currently has more than 500,000 customers worldwide.





Features

Reliable architecture with 99 percent uptime.

All plugins plus core updates are managed by the user.

The platform allows you to scale your traffic.

Live chat support is available.

Several resources are available for improving your SEO, conversion rates and bounce rate.

Improve your results with actionable data.

60-day money back guarantee.





Price

Startup Plan - $35 per month

Growth Plan - $115 per month

Scale Plan - $290 per month

Premium Plan - Price on request

Enterprise Plan - Price on request









A2 Hosting









Founded in 2003, A2 Hosting is an independent web hosting services provider based in Ann Arbor, Michigan. It provides a full spectrum of hosting options from shared hosting plans to cloud hosting plans.





The company's data centres are located in a few parts of the world including Amsterdam, Singapore and, of course, Michigan. As the regions are strategically chosen, it lets them cover all segments of the globe.





Features

First class infrastructure plus specialised server optimisation.

Fast and reliable server.

Strong server uptime record.

Reasonably priced and guaranteed discounts with coupon codes.

30-day money back guarantee.

Easy website migration options.





Price

Shared Hosting - $3.92 per month

Reseller Hosting - $13.19 per month

VPS Hosting - $5.00 per month

Dedicated Hosting - $99.59 per month





WebHostingBuzz

Operating in more than 140 countries around the globe, WebHostingBuzz powers more than 250,000 websites. The main reason behind this popularity is that it has given uptime of 99.98 percent over the last 16 months and has been terrifically speedy at 474 ms. Moreover, it provides a 45-day money back guarantee for all the plans.





Bloggers prefer WebHostingBuzz because it provides access to around 450 popular applications like WordPress. Plus, the webmasters also get access to the latest programming languages. It is also a green web hosting service provider as it provides carbon neutral services.





Features

Faster page load speed than most other web hosting service providers.

45-day money back guarantee.

More than 450 free applications along with one-click installation process.

along with one-click installation process. Free migration option.

Great uptime.

Green web hosting services - it has a partnership with The Woodland Trust with the goal of providing carbon neutral hosting services.





Price

Personal - $49.99 per month

Developer - $99.99 per month

Business - $249.99 per month





iPage

Founded in 1998, iPage hosts over a million websites. This US-based hosting provider has two data centres in the US that operate the entire global business.





The average uptime of iPage is 99.97 percent with loading speed around 787 ms. It is one of the cheapest hosting providers. The default plans include unlimited bandwidth plus disk space, a free domain name for the first year, and also a free SSL certificate.





Features

Highly affordable hosting plans.

Several third-party applications are available.

30-day money back guarantee with all the plans.

Strong uptime of 99.97 percent.

A friendly customer support team is available.





Price

Shared Hosting - $1.99 per month

WordPress Starter - $3.75 per month

WordPress Essential - $6.95 per month









GreenGeeks









Founded in 2008 by Trey Gardner, GreenGeeks power up more than 300,000 websites today. Before starting GreenGeeks, Gardner worked in multiple hosting companies including iPage that led him to start his own hosting company. Today, its data centres are in the US, Canada, and Amsterdam.





Features

Provide above average time.

Better load time than most of the hosting providers out there.

A great support system that provides a quick answer to your queries.

that provides a quick answer to your queries. Free domain name plus website migration option.

Environment-friendly that is carbon neutral hosting services .

. 30-day money back guarantee with all the plans.

Free night backups plus SSH access.

Multiple high-quality server locations including Chicago, Phoenix, Toronto, and Amsterdam .

. Free domain name and CDN.

Quick account activation feature.





Price

Shared Hosting - $2.95 per month with the registration of at least three years.

WordPress Hosting - $2.95 per month with the registration of at least three years.









In this pool of providers of web hosting in India, you need to choose the best fit for you, as per your requirements. There are many criteria like uptime, page load speed, pricing, and customer support services that need to be considered while choosing the right one.





However, you might not find the ideal one at once but you can eventually find it by hopping from one hosting provider to another. And if you're going to do it, try to choose a provider that at least allows free migration options.





The best way to choose a great fit is to first analyse your own needs. Once you sum up all your needs, you can choose the right one. It is advisable for you to contact someone, who has at least the basic knowledge about website hosting.







