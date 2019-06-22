In a Community Chat on HerStory Women On A Mission Facebook group, Sowmya Iyer, Founder and CEO of DViO Digital, talks about the potential of digital marketing for brands.Sasha R
In India, advertising and marketing have seen a huge shift from analogue to digital over the past decade. According to statistics by the World Bank, over 34 percent of the Indian population use the Internet.
According to the ICUBE 2018 report, the number of Internet users in India is expected to peak at 627 million in 2019, projecting a double-digit growth from the estimated 566 million as of December 2018.
With these many Internet users across the country, digital marketing done right can help your brand strike gold.
In a Community Chat on the HerStory Women On A Mission group on Facebook, Sowmya Iyer, the Founder and CEO of DViO Digital shares her insights. From learning the first steps to investing in influencers, and measuring success, this is your guide to optimally using digital marketing.
Here are some excerpts from the conversation.
Sowmya Iyer:
SI: The most obvious way is to run paid ads — contextual and very targeted paid ads — so you get relevant audience on the page. But a long-term and effective solution is Content Marketing.
Invest in content marketing to drive organic traffic to your website. Don’t just write for the sake of SEO, but write useful content, which will also have a lot of social media amplification value.
Other ways to efficiently increase traffic are:
SI: Re-marketing and lead nurturing is the key. Your sales funnel moves through awareness — consideration — preference — purchase — loyalty and advocacy.
And remember, the more you can personalise content, the better. Use ML and AI applications to understand more about your customers and communicate appropriately.
SI:
However, in every case, make sure you respond appropriately and close the loop of communication. Many brands have built their equity on social purely by the way of addressing customer comments appropriately.
SI: Effectiveness of influencer marketing depends on how you employ influencer marketing.
Some brands use macro influencers purely for reach. There may or may not be a connect with the brand. Effectiveness of such usage is usually limited. It’s also important that the influencer stays true to their art and niche while posting on behalf of the brand. The brand should be integrated seamlessly into the content of the influencer.
Effectiveness reduces if it seems like a force fit. Examples of faux pas are - a fashion influencer promoting toothpaste, or a YouTube singer/influencer promoting a value brand. In such cases, even the influencers' handles lose integrity, as such content looks like force fit on their feeds.
DViO has developed a six point scale on which you can measure influencer campaign effectiveness.
SI: Different industries will have different CACs. Platforms too will differ on how they deliver for different industries. Instagram may deliver better for fashion and lifestyle and Google may deliver for real estate.
CAC is a function of media planning and targeting done well, lead nurturing and effective closure in case a manual intervention is involved before closure. To keep CAC low - know your audiences, target right, invest in content marketing to improve organic traffic and referral, invest in lead nurturing.
SI: Traffic to a website, higher engagement on the website, higher engagement on social media channels and organic searches about your brand on search engines are ways to measure the success of your content marketing efforts.
If your business generates leads online, reducing cost per lead is also a very good indicator if your content marketing success.
