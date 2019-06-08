Best of Weekender: A tête-à-tête with beauty mogul Bobbi Brown, Bakmi Goreng in beautiful Bali, and some Sparkling Oolong from The Kettlery

According to ancient legends, galouti kebabs were invented for a toothless old Nawab of Lucknow, who loved the exotic flavours of this beautiful dish. Today, who does not love these tender, melt-in-the-mouth kebabs, with their soft, smoky flavours, their rich, nutty texture, and the explosion of delicious delights in every bite.





When late chef and culinary revivalist Jaspal Inder Singh Kalra, also fondly known as Jiggs Kalra, discovered the beauty of the galouti kebab, he introduced this dish as a staple at Indian restaurants around the world.





His recent demise has left a vast void in the Indian culinary scene where he worked passionately all his life to put Indian food on the global map.





Here’s a tribute to the Taste Maker to the Nation by our food columnist who has interacted with the great man himself.









Jiggs Kalra

After many decades of helming her eponymous label, Bobbi Brown, the iconic makeup artist and Founder of Bobbi Brown cosmetics, who is often called the “high priestess of makeup", is now exploring a new market.





In an interview with the famous beauty mogul, we get to read about how she fell in love with makeup as a little girl, her journey in beauty and her plans for the future. Don’t miss reading about how she has now set her sights on a new market -- India.









Bobbi Brown

If you enjoy racy thrillers, don’t miss our exclusive interview with author Novoneel Chakraborty. As a storyteller, he has no parallel, and now he has accolades pouring in from every corner of the globe, as two of his popular books are being adapted for the screen.





Here’s a chance to get up close and personal with Novoneel Chakraborty and read about his take on censorship, erotic thrillers, the digital space and much more.





Novoneel Chakraborty

Do you dream of sampling a cup of Kopi Luwak, a plate of Bakmi Goreng or some fragrant sambal by the beach? Have you imagined watching the Barong dance while sipping on some cold Bintang beer?





With Java to the West and Lombok to the East, Bali, formerly a Dutch colony, is one of Indonesia’s 33 provinces. The jewel in this beautiful island’s crown is undoubtedly Ubud, and you can check out all that you can do on this paradise on earth.





Join us on a virtual trip through Bali, as our writer takes us on a memorable feast of the senses through one of the loveliest islands in the world.





Ubud in Bali

As monsoon clouds approach our part of the world, what can be as wonderful as a cup of hot tea?

Read all about The Kettlery, which is an experiential tea brand known for innovative products and services in the retail and hospitality industry.





In an interaction with Sandeep Kotecha, Co-founder of Kettlery, we will discover the many health benefits of tea, how to make a beautiful cup of tea, how he got into the business of tea and much more.





Kettlery offers a range of teas and tea accessories

Do you admire exceptionally skillful wizard Severus Snape in the Harry Potter series? Do you believe in allocating more time in your life for self-development? So, does Keya Salot, young entrepreneur, who pursued her LLB from Government Law College Mumbai and practised law for four years with law firms, before launching into entrepreneurship.









Keya Salot





Her urban farming platform Farm2Fam focusses on growing niche food products like micro-greens, which are huge favourites with chefs and all the health-conscious folk out there.





Check out Keya Salot's responses to our Proust questionnaire and don’t forget her life motto -- ‘If you love yourself, then what you will give out, will return to you one day."























































