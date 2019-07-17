EDITIONS
Daily Capsule

Amazon enters Indian edtech; Aishwarya Rai turns investor

Team YS
17th Jul 2019
1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

In 1994, Jeff Bezos founded the company as an online bookseller. Today, it is a pioneer in ecommerce, cloud computing, digital streaming, grocery delivery, and artificial intelligence. Well, guess what? Amazon has now entered the Indian edtech space by launching an IIT JEE preparation app called JEE Ready, which has already been downloaded over a thousand times on the Google Play Store.


At present, it is in its beta phase and is available only on Android devices. With Amazon's reputation of being a disruptor of sectors, should existing Indian edtech players be worried? Only time will tell.


Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos

Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos


Aishwarya Rai turns investor, backs startup Ambee


Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai has now donned the investor's hat along with her mother Vrinda KR, investing a little more than Rs 1 crore in Bengaluru-based environmental intelligence startup Ambee. Over the course of this year, starting February, Ambee has raised a total of Rs 2.26 crore from a slew of angel investors.


Aishwarya-Rai-Bachchan


Twitter now supports seven Indian languages


Twitter announced a major redesign of its web page, enabling support for seven Indian languages - Hindi, Urdu, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Tamil, and Kannada. This is aimed at letting Indian users personalise their content and communication. Twitter has also rolled out an improved translation engine.


Twitter


Data helps you understand how to increase revenue and address gaps


In just four years, BlackBuck has gathered data of 300,000 truckers and 60,000 fleet owners. The startup has also raised a total of $285 million from Accel Partners, Goldman Sachs, Sequoia Capital and a clutch of other investors. BlackBuck’s Chief Data Scientist Deepak Warrier tells YourStory how the logistics tech startup wants to make drivers gain more from their trucks by increasing utilisation.


Blackbuck's Chief Data Scientist

Deepak Warrier


Meet the saree-clad bodyguard shattering stereotypes


Veena Gupta, often called Lady Bodyguard and Dabang Singh, runs Gurugram-based Seam Group of Companies, which specialises in security and protection. The protection officer has just opened an office in Singapore, and aims to go global.


Veena Gupta

Veena Gupta (Image: TEDxGCEK)


Gurteshwar Singh - a college dropout turned cloud telephony expert


For this week’s Techie Tuesday column, YourStory speaks to Gurteshwar Singh, Director, New Product Development, Karix, about his journey from being a college dropout to a cloud telephony expert.


Techie Tuesday Gurteshwar Singh

Gurteshwar Singh


Cisco Group CIO Jacqueline Guichelaar on the key to being future-ready


In an exclusive conversation with YourStory, Jacqueline Guichelaar, who was recently appointed Group CIO of Cisco, spells out her plans to spur the global tech giant’s digital strategy and fuel growth in the wake of its revamped focus on software and services.


Jacqueline Guichelaar

Jacqueline Guichelaar, Group CIO, Cisco


This 63-year-old quit his job to start an HR firm, makes Rs 940 Cr in revenue


Read how Rajendra Prasad Yadav started HR services and flexi staffing company 'Genius Consultant' and led it to Rs 940 crore. The business currently has 443 employees and claims to have delivered staffing solutions for over 1,500 clients.


RP Yadav

Rajendra Prasad Yadav, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director, Genius Consulltant

Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 


1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Team YS

Related Tags

play

Tech Talk With Anu - Anu Deshpande/Kartik Gada, Artificial Intelligence Influencer

15th July 2019
play

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring Lavelle Networks

10th July 2019
play

UpClose: RedBus CEO Prakash Sangam reveals company's international expansion plans

9th July 2019
play

Meet the Mavericks: Nithin Kamath, Founder & CEO of Zerodha, India’s largest brokerage firm

3rd July 2019

Latest Stories

UAE capital is now looking for places to go: Omar Khan of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry

by Rashi Varshney

A tale of two startup ecosystems: how do Indian entrepreneurs differ from their Silicon Valley counterparts?

by Athira Nair

Bootstrapped edtech startup Myedubag is writing a new chapter in the K-12 segment

by Debolina Biswas

[Startup Bharat] Inspired by Tesla, Coimbatore-based Gugu Energy wants to make EVs mainstream with its two-wheelers

by Sindhu Kashyaap

Watch: How this edtech startup is looking beyond mainstream education to target those on ‘top of the pyramid’

by Sutrishna Ghosh

[Funding alert] Singapore-based AI startup Near raises $100M to roll out new product offerings

by Asmaa Ansari

Partner Events

Date
Sat Jul 20 2019

LetsPy 2k19

Nagpur
Date
Sat Jul 20 2019

CTOTalk by OrangeScape

Chennai
Date
Wed Jul 24 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore
Date
Fri Jul 26 2019

Admitad Expert India 2019

Bangalore