EDITIONS
Daily Capsule

Hit or miss? Everything you want to know about Budget 2019 (and other top stories of the day)

Team YS
6th Jul 2019
8+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

When India's Finance Minister on Friday presented her maiden Budget, it was a historical moment for our country. It was one of the longest Budget speeches peppered with Urdu, Hindi, and Tamil couplets, when the country's first full-time woman Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed the Lok Sabha. All through her two-hours-and-17-minutes long Budget presentation, Sitharaman did not pause to have a sip of water.


It was clear that this Budget is for the new India, in lines of the vision to turn India into $5 trillion economy by 2025. There was something for everyone -- for startups, EV industry, education sector, corporates, super rich, women, MSMEs, and even for the space sector. Read all about it here on YourStory's extensive coverage.

 

Budget 2019 Nirmala Sitharaman


Journey of Kochi-based Sumeru Foods to Rs 70 Cr turnover


In an exclusive interaction with SMBStory, Sumeru Foods CEO Mithun Appaiah explains how Individual Quick Freezing technology has helped convince customers that frozen foods can be healthy too.


Mithun Appaiah

Mithun Appaiah, CEO, Innovative Foods


Cab services for women, by women


Koala Kabs was born out of a mother's instinct to ensure the safety of her daughter while commuting to school. Two years into its operations, the startup now serves 130 women and children regularly.


Koala Kabs

Shailja Mittal, Co-founder, Koala Kabs


Exclusive TV channel for startups


During the Budget 2019 speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed starting an exclusive TV channel for startups. The government will start the startup-focused channel under the Doordarshan umbrella, and it will be managed by startups themselves.


Budget 2019 Nirmala Sitharaman


How this AI startup is thriving despite hiring hardships and competitors like Amazon


Bengaluru-based AI startup Bigthinx is making waves with its garment vision app, Lyflike. In an interaction with YourStory, Co-founder Shivang Desai talks about the journey till now, their next product, and why they aim to launch in The Netherlands ahead of the US.


bigthinx founders

Chandralika Hazarika & Shivang Desai


Ola gets licence from London transport authority


Ride hailing firm Ola has received private hiring vehicle operator licence by transport authority in London. The licence paves way for Ola to launch its ride hailing service in London which is estimated to have eight million population.


Ola

Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-founder and CEO, Ola


Relief for startups as govt eases Angel Tax regulations


To resolve the so-called ‘Angel Tax’ issue, startups and their investors who file requisite declarations and provide information in their returns will not be subjected to any kind of scrutiny in respect of valuations of share premiums.


Budget - Angel Tax


This Udaipur-based startup helps companies connect with video creators from across the world


VidSaga helps organisations across the globe to create videos easily by connecting them with video creators, animators, and editors. The startup also empowers companies with decision-making and video-specific project management tools.


VidSaga

The VidSaga team

Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 


8+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Team YS

Related Tags

play

Nithin Kamath, Founder & CEO of Zerodha, India’s largest brokerage firm, talks about betting big on the markets, how his love for sports helps him succeed and retiring to a beach shack.

3rd July 2019
play

Fabulous Workplaces - Postman, influencing the lives of 6 million developers

27th June 2019
play

Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Co-Founder & CEO of Urban Clap reveals what it takes to get your hands dirty in business and how he drove Urban Clap to become the market leader of an ‘unsexy category’.

17th June 2019
play

Brigade BuzzWorks: Building a Unique Tribe with a Distinct Vibe

11th June 2019

Latest Stories

Budget 2019: US corporate sector welcomes forward-looking approach, says will attract FDIs

by Press Trust of India

[Jobs roundup] Want to be a part of the exciting AI journey? Here are some startup openings

by Tenzin Norzom

Bootstrapped startup Nandoo aims to give a makeover to your millennial mind, body, and soul

by Sindhu Kashyaap

Best of Weekender: A tête-à-tête with Miss Malini, cityscapes of Kuala Lampur and flavours of crab quesadillas

by Asha Chowdary

[Weekly Funding Roundup] Indian startups raise $342M, ecosystem gets new unicorn

by Debolina Biswas

Budget 2019: Government lays down the path for turning India into a $5T economy by 2024

by Thimmaya Poojary

Partner Events

Date
Fri Jul 12 2019

RISE (Reimagining Inclusion for Social Equity)

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jul 13 2019

FameBiz 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sun Jul 14 2019

Technothon

Delhi
Date
Sat Jul 27 2019

Bangalore Blocksummit 2019

Bengaluru