Hit or miss? Everything you want to know about Budget 2019 (and other top stories of the day)

When India's Finance Minister on Friday presented her maiden Budget, it was a historical moment for our country. It was one of the longest Budget speeches peppered with Urdu, Hindi, and Tamil couplets, when the country's first full-time woman Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed the Lok Sabha. All through her two-hours-and-17-minutes long Budget presentation, Sitharaman did not pause to have a sip of water.





It was clear that this Budget is for the new India, in lines of the vision to turn India into $5 trillion economy by 2025. There was something for everyone -- for startups, EV industry, education sector, corporates, super rich, women, MSMEs, and even for the space sector. Read all about it here on YourStory's extensive coverage.









In an exclusive interaction with SMBStory, Sumeru Foods CEO Mithun Appaiah explains how Individual Quick Freezing technology has helped convince customers that frozen foods can be healthy too.





Mithun Appaiah, CEO, Innovative Foods









Koala Kabs was born out of a mother's instinct to ensure the safety of her daughter while commuting to school. Two years into its operations, the startup now serves 130 women and children regularly.





Shailja Mittal, Co-founder, Koala Kabs









During the Budget 2019 speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed starting an exclusive TV channel for startups. The government will start the startup-focused channel under the Doordarshan umbrella, and it will be managed by startups themselves.













Bengaluru-based AI startup Bigthinx is making waves with its garment vision app, Lyflike. In an interaction with YourStory, Co-founder Shivang Desai talks about the journey till now, their next product, and why they aim to launch in The Netherlands ahead of the US.





Chandralika Hazarika & Shivang Desai









Ride hailing firm Ola has received private hiring vehicle operator licence by transport authority in London. The licence paves way for Ola to launch its ride hailing service in London which is estimated to have eight million population.





Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-founder and CEO, Ola









To resolve the so-called ‘Angel Tax’ issue, startups and their investors who file requisite declarations and provide information in their returns will not be subjected to any kind of scrutiny in respect of valuations of share premiums.













VidSaga helps organisations across the globe to create videos easily by connecting them with video creators, animators, and editors. The startup also empowers companies with decision-making and video-specific project management tools.





The VidSaga team

