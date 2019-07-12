EDITIONS
Edtech

After CarDekho this year, Unacademy to buy back 30 pc of employees’ vested ESOPs

Unacademy’s Co-founder and CEO Gaurav Munjal said the team members can sell up to 30 percent of their vested stocks.

Sujata Sangwan
12th Jul 2019
3+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

After autotech company CarDekho’s ESOP repurchase plan in April 2019, now Unacademy’s Co-founder and CEO Gaurav Munjal has said over a Twitter post that the company will be buying back shares from the employees whose stocks are vested. 


Munjal said that team members can sell up to 30 percent of their vested stocks.


The announcement comes just a few days after the Bengaluru-based edtech startup raised $50 million in Series D funding round from Steadview Capital, Sequoia India, Nexus Venture Partners, and Blume Ventures.


Unacademy founders

Unacademy Co-founders (L to R), Roman Saini, Hemesh Singh and Gaurav Munjal

Also Read

Unacademy acquires WiFiStudy to expand into tier-II and tier-III cities


The funding round in June also saw participation from other startup founders - Aakrit Vaish (Co-Founder & CEO, Haptik) and Sujeet Kumar (Co-Founder & CEO, Udaan), according to a release. Besides, Gaurav Munjal and Roman Saini, the founders of Unacademy, also participated in the round.

 

Unacademy last raised its Series C round of $21 million in July 2018. The total funds raised by the company has touched $88.6 million.


Munjal also expressed his gratitude towards team members who have been with the company in its ups and downs since a long time, and said that nothing is better than rewarding such team members.


Recently, Girnarsoft Group’s CarDekho also announced its plan to buy back shares worth Rs 17.5 crore from existing and former employees who had served four years in the company, and are holding vested stocks. The Jaipur-based company said these employees will be able to encash 50 percent of the vested stocks under the plan.


Similarly, in May 2019, Walmart-owned ecommerce major Flipkart too issued employee stock ownership plan (ESOPs) worth around $100 million for its senior and mid-level staff, which also includes employees belonging to Myntra-Jabong, to retain the critical talent within the company.


The other Indian startups who rewarded their employees with huge amount after encashing their stock options are Rivigo, Droom, Razorpay, and UrbanClap.


(Edited by Megha Reddy)

Also Read

Series A stage startups give more weightage to ESOPs to retain talent


3+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Sujata Sangwan

Sujata is an engineering graduate and has done her Post Graduation in Human Resource Management. She has a deep interest in startups & technology. She can be reached at sujata@yourstory.com

Related Tags

play

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring Lavelle Networks

10th July 2019
play

UpClose: RedBus CEO Prakash Sangam reveals company's international expansion plans

9th July 2019
play

Meet the Mavericks: Nithin Kamath, Founder & CEO of Zerodha, India’s largest brokerage firm

3rd July 2019
play

Fabulous Workplaces - Postman, influencing the lives of 6 million developers

27th June 2019

Latest Stories

Edtech startup CollegeDekho acquires Scholarship Facilitation Services for an undisclosed amount

by Rashi Varshney

Nabard doubled its assets in 5 years. How can it help farmers do the same?

by Sathya Raghu V. Mokkapati

[Funding alert] Robotics startup Emotix raises Rs 18.6 Cr led by Chiratae Ventures

by Sujata Sangwan

[Podcast] Harsh Jain on building Dream11, India’s biggest fantasy sports platform

by Anand Daniel

[Funding alert] Spacetech startup Pixxel raises pre-seed round from growX Ventures and angels

by Thimmaya Poojary

PayU India Co-founder Shailaz Nag to restart in Indian fintech space, looks to raise first round from Naspers

by Tarush Bhalla

Partner Events

Date
Sat Jul 13 2019

FameBiz 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sun Jul 14 2019

Technothon

Delhi
Date
Sat Jul 20 2019

LetsPy 2k19

Nagpur
Date
Sat Jul 20 2019

CTOTalk by OrangeScape

Chennai