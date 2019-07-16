EDITIONS
Funding

[Funding alert] Online pharmacy Netmeds raises Rs 6.19 Cr from its parent entity

The company has issued 2,36,259 equity shares on July 10 to the holding entity. In April 2019, Tresara Health had invested Rs 79.45 crore in the company.

Sujata Sangwan
16th Jul 2019
1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Chennai-based healthcare ecommerce portal Netmeds has recently raised Rs 6.19 crore from its parent entity Tresara Health Pvt Ltd, according to RoC filings accessed by YourStory


As per the filing, the company has issued 2,36,259 equity shares on July 10 to the holding entity. In April 2019, Tresara Health had invested Rs 79.45 crore in the company. 


In March 2019, Netmeds acquired clinic management platform KiViHealth in a cash and stock deal. The company has committed close to $10 million to integrate and grow KiViHealth.


In September last year, it also announced the acquisition of telemedicine portal JustDoc and entered the diagnostic and consultation segment.


Netmeds

Pradeep Dadha

Also Read

Healthcare venture Netmeds raises $14M from investment firms Sistema and Tanncam


Netmeds.com serves over 4 million customers in more than 610 cities and 19,000 pin codes across the country. Through its website, consumers have access to more than 50,000 SKU’s of prescription drugs, for chronic and recurring ailments as well as thousands of non-prescription health, wellness and personal care products.


Netmeds have employed more than 500 pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, customer service specialists, logistics and warehouse experts, digital payments professionals, and programmers all across the country.


In May 2019, the online pharmacy announced its plans to set up 26 Fulfillment Centers (FCs) across metros and Tier II cities by the year 2020.


Talking about the expansion, Pradeep Dadha, Founder & CEO, Netmeds.com said at the time,


"Our goal is to make medicines affordable & accessible to every Indian, and to reach even the most outlying corners of the country. Setting up Fulfilment Centers in Tier II cities helps us achieve that objective.”


Currently, Netmeds has 14 Fulfillment Centers across the country with three centers in Chennai and the rest in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Pune, Noida, Lucknow, Raipur and Guwahati respectively.


Netmeds.com is promoted by Dadha Pharma, a Chennai-based company and backed by investors including MAPE Advisory, OrbiMed, Tanncam, Sistema and Daun Penh.


Also Read

100-year-old pharma company Dadha & Co.'s Netmeds.com raises $50 million



1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Sujata Sangwan

Sujata is an engineering graduate and has done her Post Graduation in Human Resource Management. She has a deep interest in startups & technology. She can be reached at sujata@yourstory.com

Related Tags

play

Tech Talk With Anu - Anu Deshpande/Kartik Gada, Artificial Intelligence Influencer

15th July 2019
play

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring Lavelle Networks

10th July 2019
play

UpClose: RedBus CEO Prakash Sangam reveals company's international expansion plans

9th July 2019
play

Meet the Mavericks: Nithin Kamath, Founder & CEO of Zerodha, India’s largest brokerage firm

3rd July 2019

Latest Stories

[Funding alert] Water purifier startup Aquivo raises Pre Series A round from Technology Department Board

by Tenzin Norzom

Here’s why OYO is betting big on the $36B coworking space

by Sindhu Kashyaap

[Funding alert] Akiva Superfoods raises $2M in Series A led by Alkemi, others

by Sujata Sangwan

2019’s top nine UX design trends that keep users engaged

by Payal Goyal

Govt plans public WiFi interoperability

by Press Trust of India

Chandrayaan-1 too faced glitch before launch: former ISRO chief

by Press Trust of India

Partner Events

Date
Sat Jul 20 2019

LetsPy 2k19

Nagpur
Date
Sat Jul 20 2019

CTOTalk by OrangeScape

Chennai
Date
Wed Jul 24 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore
Date
Fri Jul 26 2019

Admitad Expert India 2019

Bangalore