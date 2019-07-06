[Jobs roundup] Want to be a part of the exciting AI journey? Here are some startup openings

Over the last few years, India’s startup journey has come a long way, and artificial intelligence (AI) has become a fundamental part of it. Startups are leveraging the use of AI and techniques like machine learning (ML) in different areas including education, health, finance, and agriculture. Some startups have gone on to make the impossible a reality – be it early-stage breast cancer detection or self-driving cars.





Though people are sceptical of the risks associated with AI, governments and organisations are more open to technological developments.





Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during her Budget speech on Friday, said the government would focus on skilling youth in areas of AI and Internet of Things (IoT). Investors are also betting big on AI-powered startups.





If you too want to be a part of the much-talked-about AI startups in India, YourStory presents a list of openings:





Qubole

Engineering Manager- Cloud Platforms

Experience needed: not specified





The candidate must have experience working with programming languages, including Python, Ruby, Java, C or C++, and understand programmatic VM orchestration in at least one public cloud environment preferably Amazon Web Services. The candidate must effectively handle multiple initiatives and deliver multiple releases on schedule. S/he will have to work closely with engineering and product leadership to prioritise these initiatives to deliver the greatest value to the business. As the engineering manager, the candidate will have to deliver high-level architectural decisions and designs based on business priorities and requirements.





For more information, click here





Qubole

Technical Content Developer

Experience needed: 3 years





As a technical content developer, the candidate will be responsible for planning, designing, writing, and managing e-learning courses, hands-on labs, and other learning products. The candidate will also have to work directly with engineering, product, customer success, and sales and marketing staff in the company to develop instructional content for both pre-sales and post-sales audiences and use cases.





For more information, click here

Haptik

UX Writer

Experience needed: 2-3 years





The candidate will be responsible for the end user's experience of the company’s conversational management platform. S/he will have to plan, create, deliver, and manage content, which is an integral part of the user experience, and also create copies for new features and upgrades throughout the platform. The candidate will also work closely with product managers, customers, engineers, and other stakeholders to understand problem statements, improve existing chat flows and identify potential bottlenecks.





For more information, click here





Locus.sh

Product Manager

Experience needed: 5+ years





As the Product Manager, the candidate will be responsible for identifying the scope and nature of current and potential future products by conducting market research, interfacing with various teams within the organisation, and analysing trends through data. The candidate should also define the product road map and sign off with stakeholders. The candidate will also have to work with the technology team to communicate, release goals, and be a part of the product. S/he should also understand trade-offs and drive speed of execution of the product road map.





For more information, click here









niki.ai

Natural Language Processing Engineer-ML

Experience needed: 2-7 years





The candidate should have industry experience solving language-related problems, using statistical methods on vast quantities of data. The candidate will be responsible for creating language models from text data and developing highly scalable classifiers and tools leveraging machine learning, data regression, and rules-based models. S/he will have to work closely with product teams to implement algorithms that power user and developer-facing products.





For more information, click here





niki.ai

Senior Frontend Developer-Web and Mobile Apps

Experience needed: 5-8 years





The candidate should have experience in developing hybrid and native android apps and can work at low level with hardware resources of phone as well. The person should also be aware of latest web development frameworks. The candidate will have to work closely with Product Managers, UX designers, and developers to customise the niki experience for voice and vernacular users.





For more information, click here





niki.ai

Strategic Alliances and Partnership role

Experience needed: 2-4 years





The candidate will have to work with clients to pitch, acquire and used the relationship to create newer service offerings for users. The candidate will be responsible for shaping the business strategy of new programme areas and campaigns. S/he will have to identify potential partners to strategise campaigns, establish relationships, and close commercials with partners. The candidate should also identify and research potential partnerships and also reach out to current partners.





For more information, click here











