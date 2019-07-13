EDITIONS
The best of weekender: A tête-à-tête with SAP's Krishnan Chatterjee, head honcho by day and rockstar by night, cruising down the Brahmaputra and notes from a sports anchor

This weekend, we discover how a band named Contraband invented a genre of music called 'white collar rock', why a motorcycle racer follows her heart and how 'surprise planners' can create a world of new experiences for you

Asha Chowdary
13th Jul 2019
How often do you come across the head honcho of a company who is the lead vocalist of a band by night? Meet Krishnan Chatterjee, CCO and Head of Marketing, Indian Subcontinent, SAP, who turns into a rockstar by night. He and his band of hardcore musicians who call themselves, Contraband, propagate a genre of music, called ‘white collar rock’.  


The lyrics of their songs are inspired by their day-to-day experiences of corporate life and the problems of people in white collar jobs. So, whether they talk about their workplace woes like meaningless meetings or endless emails or planned-to-the-last-second schedules, each song is redolent with meaning and set to some exceptional music.


Don’t miss an exclusive interview with this incredibly talented lyricist and vocalist.



Krishnan

The music group, Contraband

As the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 matches draw to a close, we catch up with sports anchor Karan Ambardar who talks about his love for sports and how it fosters grit, determination and excellence. A familiar face in the sports circuit, Karan has been hosting the ICC World Cup from Mumbai.


As a national level basketball player, he has been into sports for a very long time. An anchor needs to be foremost a storyteller, says Karan and that is how he makes every match memorable.


Read all this and more in our chat with this young anchor who also has plenty of advice for those who want to enter the electrifying arena of sports.



Karan

Karan Ambardar


If you want a world of exciting experiences without leaving the country, check out a river cruise along the Brahmaputra. Join our travel writer as she sails across this beautiful river and takes in the splendours of Sibsagar, Kaziranga, and Majuli.


Her week-long itinerary gave her a peek into the wonders of Assam, right from the wildlife, culture, religion and traditions, to the handicrafts and cuisine of these regions. The route is never the same when you set out on a cruise, as seasonal fluctuations mean that islands and sand bars can appear and disappear between two sailings.


Here’s your chance to enjoy some armchair travelling with her, this time down the timeless waters of the Brahmaputra.



Majuli

Majuli


Planning a surprise for someone? What would you like it to be? A hundred balloons stuck to the ceiling? A date on a private boat? A candle-lit dinner by the pool? Rose petals in a boudoir?


There is no end to the experiences you can create with Outbox, the Kolkata based surprise planners. Fresh out of college, young entrepreneurs, Sukriti Agarwal and Kaushal Modi started Outbox with an investment of just Rs 10,000. Five years later, the team has been growing by leaps and bounds, and is even eyeing Bengaluru as its next stop.


So, whether you are planning to surprise a special someone with a unique gift, or a larger-than-life gesture on a birthday or an extravagant marriage proposal, Outbox will execute the experience for you. Don’t miss reading all about this enterprising duo and their out-of-the box ideas.



Outbox

Outbox specialises in creating special experiences


Powerful motorbikes are for the guys, right? Of course not, says Aishwarya Pissay, the 23-year-old off-road racer from Bengaluru, who is one of the most successful female racing champions in India.


Aishwarya is currently leading the World Championship in the women category after her excellent performance in Portugal and Dubai Baja, early this year.


To continue her winning streak, she is participating in Baja Aragon in the last week of July in Spain. Read all about the ups and downs of the racing circuit in our interview with this talented young woman racer.



Aishwarya

Aishwarya Pissay


Do you love driving down the highlands of Scotland? Do you believe that success cannot be achieved in a day as it takes years of perseverance, hard work and dedication to get ahead?


So does Meenal Arora, Founder Director, Shemford Group of Futuristic Schools, author and educationist. Among her many awards is the Prestigious #100 Women Achievers Award from the Ministry of Child & Women Development, Govt. of India.



Meenal

Meenal Arora

Read all about her ideas of perfect happiness, her heroes, her regrets, her treasures and much more in our Proust interview. And her motto, ‘Be a better version of yourself every day’ is a good way to train your mind to grow and embark on a life of great success.



Asha Chowdary
