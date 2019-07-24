EDITIONS
Ministry of Human Resource Department keen on exploring partnership opportunities with edtech startups companies to train India’s education institutions

Team YS
24th Jul 2019
The edtech startups and companies will present how their solutions will impact education outcomes, cognitive skill development, and aptitude building to the Expert Committee at the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) headquarters on August 7, 2019.


In a bid to provide solutions and training to higher education institutions, the Ministry of Human Resource Department (MHRD) is keen on exploring the possibility of partnering with edtech startups to make the available state of the art edtech solutions to Higher Education Institutions (HEIs).


This initiative follows close on the heels of MHRD Minister Shri. Ramesh Pokhriyal statement earlier this month laying emphasis on research and innovation to transform the quality of higher education in India.


The MHRD seeks to put to use the expertise of edtech firms to build a culture of innovation within organisations and excel in the field of technology. Its mission is to train students to be able to work in a professional environment and make them market-ready through exposure.


According to the ministry, the collaboration with edtech startups and companies will help education institutions achieve their goals for building cognitive skills and aptitude along with other outcomes like learner’s assessment, outreach, diversity, and research outcomes.


Faculty members and students alike can enhance cognitive skills like memory, perception, communication, social understanding, creative thinking, and problem-solving skills. Additionally, they can improve their professional abilities by learning content both online and offline, through assessments, activities, games, and other methods.


Along with improving the quality of education, solutions arising out of this collaboration will also save time with the help of technical assistants like bots and online content delivery systems.


Interested Indian edtech startups and companies as well as non-Indian companies operating in India. Interested applicants may submit here or on the MHRD Innovation Cell (MIC) website, and put forward their technology solution along with other important details, like legal entity disclosures, financial solvency information, past successes, and achievements.


The edtech companies will present how their solutions will impact education outcomes, cognitive skill development, and aptitude building to the Expert Committee at the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) headquarters on August 7, 2019. Fifteen companies will be shortlisted to make their final presentation to the Secretary of Higher Education, Ministry of (HRD) on August 8, 2019.


The last date of application is August 2, 2019, and the terms and conditions for collaboration would be shared after the selection. Those interested can apply here.


Note: The dates are tenative. (depending on the list of companies)

Authors
Team YS

