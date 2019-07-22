EDITIONS
FinTech

Pine Labs on Innoviti’s infringement suit: we will defend ourselves against the ‘anti-competitive’ legal action

Innoviti had filed an infringement suit against payments solution provider Pine Labs related to its processing technology that enables UPI payments at retail PoS terminals.

Tarush Bhalla
22nd Jul 2019
1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

After an infringement suit from competitor Innoviti, payment solutions provider Pine Labs on Monday stated that it will appear before the District Court in Bengaluru to refute the allegations of patent infringement.


Pine Labs

Vicky Bindra, Chief Executive Officer, Pine Labs

Also Read

Innoviti sues Pine Labs for using its patented UPI payments tech for PoS terminals, gets interi...


In a public statement, it said, 


“As leaders in this industry we will defend against such frivolous and anti-competitive legal actions as well as challenge the legitimacy of such generic patent grants. Pine Labs respects intellectual property rights and shall continue to comply with the law of the land. We will continue to defend our position before the authorities and ensure uninterrupted business for our customers.” 


Just last week, Innoviti, in a statement to the media, said it was granted a patent on March 15 related to its processing technology that enables UPI payments at retail point-of-sale (PoS) terminals. Innoviti’s patent rights are in force until March 29, 2037.


The technology enables processing of payments using UPI, Bharat QR, and other QR-based payment forms through the same PoS devices used for accepting credit and debit card payments.


Subsequently, it moved the City Civil Court, Bengaluru filing an infringement suit for which it was granted an ex-parte ad interim injunction against Pine Labs with effect from July 16, 2019.


This prevented Pine Labs from manufacturing, selling, distributing, advertising, exporting, offering for sale, procuring, and dealing with this technology through its Plutus Smart or any other device in India, with immediate effect. 


At present, Pine Labs' offerings are used by 100,000 merchants in 3,700 cities and towns across India and Malaysia.


While, on the other hand, Innoviti claims to process around $5 billion in payments annually from over 1,000 cities and has filed 16 patent applications, until now. 


In 2019, the company acquired India's leading gift solution company Qwikcilver.


Pine Labs’ investors include Sequoia India, PayPal, Temasek, Actis Capital, Altimeter Capital, Madison India Capital and Sofina.




(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)


Also Read

Why Pine Labs chose to acquire gift-card solutions provider Qwikcilver for $110M


1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Tarush Bhalla

Tarush is driven towards delivering unbiased and accurate reportage while engaging with as many mediums as possible to narrate a fresh perspective. Working for the past few years in the digital space with YourStory, he has covered the Indian technology ecosystem extensively, focusing on new age Fintech companies, while building strong connects within the industry. 

Related Tags

play

HDFC Bank MD Aditya Puri in conversation with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma

17th July 2019
play

Tech Talk With Anu - Anu Deshpande/Kartik Gada, Artificial Intelligence Influencer

15th July 2019
play

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring Lavelle Networks

10th July 2019
play

UpClose: RedBus CEO Prakash Sangam reveals company's international expansion plans

9th July 2019

Latest Stories

MobiKwik Payment Gateway looks to process 1.4 lakh crores in annual payment volume

by Tenzin Norzom

Ecommerce major Flipkart eases the seller onboarding process for MSMEs

by Thimmaya Poojary

From grit to glory, the journey of women entrepreneurs

by Madhurima Agarwal

Team Brainyfools’ IoT-powered device for trash monitoring and disposal wins Rs 1 lakh at Smart India Hackathon

by Debolina Biswas

Plugin Edition 2 , hosted by Intel India, DST and SINE-IIT Bombay sees 11 hardware and systems startups showcase innovative solutions at the demo day

by Team YS

At Smart India Hackathon, these six students invented a Braille reader for the visually challenged

by Apurva P

Partner Events

Date
Wed Jul 24 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore
Date
Fri Jul 26 2019

Admitad Expert India 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jul 27 2019

Bangalore Blocksummit 2019

Bengaluru
Date
Sun Aug 04 2019

National Upskill Entrance Test

Mumbai, Pune & Delhi