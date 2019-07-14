Shah Rukh Khan set for third collaboration with Netflix: a horror series

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan will co-produce a horror series for streaming service Netflix.













According to sources, this will be a horror series titled Betaal, written and directed by Patrick Graham, and co-directed by Nikhil Mahajan. It will be co-produced by Gaurav Verma, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Netflix. Graham had earlier helmed Radhika Apte-starrer Ghoul for Netflix.





This series will reportedly feature Vineet Kumar Singh and Aahana Kumra among others. An official announcement will be made soon.





This will be the third piece of content to be produced by Red Chillies Entertainment for Netflix, after Bard of Blood, featuring Emraan Hashmi, and Class of 83 with Bobby Deol.





Class of 83 is directed by Atul Sabharwal. The film tells the story of an upright policeman-turned-police instructor whose students grapple with the complexities of honour, morals, and devotion towards their nation.





Recently, Netflix had announced that Bard of Blood would premiere on its platform on September 27. The seven-episode show is based on Bilal Siddiqi's bestselling book of the same name.





The official logline of the show reads, “The story is about four Indian intelligence officers belonging to the Indian Intelligence Wing (IIW) who are compromised, before they can relay an important piece of information to India. They get captured and are about to be decapitated. The stakes are high.”





India remains a key emerging market for global entertainment powerhouse Netflix, one that CEO Reed Hastings has often said will account for at least 100 million subscribers.





(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)







