[Jobs Roundup] Tap the gap between startups and user expectations with these UX and UI designer gigs

If you are a UX or UI designer, here is your chance to help startups make a good first impression through their online presence.

Tenzin Norzom
11th Jul 2019
As the world gradually shifts to a digital space, startups in India are looking to create a brand by providing a seamless online experience. Consequently, there is a rise in demand for new and different skills like user interface (UI) and user experience (UX) design. The UI and UX designers bring in an insight on behaviour, feelings, and problems faced by users, and work on making their experience easy, smooth, and effortless. 


user interface

Though a company and brand’s impression are built over time, startups make a good first impression with their online presence via websites and mobile applications.  


YourStory has curated a list of jobs for UX and UI designers that are up for grabs.


TowardsBlockchain

Senior UI Designer

Experience needed: 4-5 years 


As a senior user interface designer, the candidate will have to work with UX team to illustrate design ideas using storyboards, sketch, process flow or graphic elements and identify and troubleshoot UX problems. S/he should be able to clearly and effectively communicate design processes, ideas, and solutions to teams and clients. The candidate will also have to develop UI mockups, components and prototypes for mobile app, web or other digital forms. 


For more information, click here.


Pazo

UI designer

Experience needed: not specified


As a UI Designer, the candidate’s responsibilities will include gathering user requirements and designing graphic elements. The candidate should also build navigation components and must have prior experience with design software and wireframe tools.


For more information, click here.


Poker Sports League

UI Designer

Experience needed: not specified


The candidate will be responsible for collecting, researching, investigating and evaluating user requirements and delivering an outstanding user experience providing an exceptional, intuitive application design. The candidate will also have to plan and implement new designs, and optimise existing user interface designs. The candidate will also have to develop technical and business requirements and always strive to deliver intuitive and user-centred solutions. S/he will also have to test new ideas before implementing and create prototypes for new product ideas.


For more information, click here.


Why voice is the future of user interfaces


JIA Digital Info Systems LLP

UX/UI Designer

Experience needed: 5+ years


The candidate will have to work closely with product marketing teams to analyse requirements, ideate and collaborate. The candidate should also generate engaging designs that maintain accuracy and attention to detail throughout the creative and production phases. S/he should maintain a clear understanding of brand aesthetic and on-going campaign priorities but most importantly, the candidate should ensure that all aspects of the creatives are consistent across desktop, mobile, and social platforms and adhere to cohesive brand identity and voice. The candidate should also understand industry regulations and make sure design elements and brand assets strictly comply with relevant licensing and usage terms.


For more information, click here.


Mango Apps

UX/UI Designer

Experience needed: 3+ years


As a UX and UI designer, the candidate will be responsible for translating product vision into unique design solutions, in collaboration with product teams. The designer is also responsible for creating navigation structures and information designs, constructing prototypes, storyboards, wireframes and mockups to effectively communicate designs to product management and development. S/he will have to work with engineering teams to understand and challenge technical constraints as well. 


For more information, click here.


Neuroglia Health

UI/UX Designer

Experience needed: not specified


The candidate will have to gather and evaluate user requirements in collaboration with product managers and engineers. The candidate should also design ideas using storyboards, process flows and sitemaps and design graphic user interface elements like menus, tabs and widgets. The candidate will also have to prepare and present rough drafts to internal teams and key stakeholders and conduct layout adjustments based on user feedback. S/he will also build page navigation buttons and search fields.


For more information, click here.



(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)


Intuitive design: How you can use these 8 steps for better user interfaces

The rise of chat-based User Interface



Authors
Tenzin Norzom

