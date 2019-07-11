EDITIONS
FoodTech

Customers in Asia-Pacific order more on Uber Eats than anywhere else in the world

At the first-ever Uber Eats Future of Food Summit, the company announced that it will be adding several new business metrics and will look at deeper tech integrations with F&B partners.

Sindhu Kashyaap
11th Jul 2019
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

At Hong Kong, during the first-ever Uber Eats Future of Food Summit, the company shared several top business metrics. It also announced that it is working towards supporting its restaurant partners better in 2020 and beyond.


The two-day summit hosted by the San-Francisco based food delivery platform was attended by over 300 industry leaders from across Asia Pacific.


It included keynotes and panel discussions featuring Uber executives as well as notable F&B figures from around the region including Coca-Cola, Cafe Coffee Day, Burger King, Baskin Robbins, Guzman y Gomez, Chai Time, and Black Sheep Restaurant. 


The team has also expanded its virtual restaurant programme and said that it would be launching a drone delivery pilot in the US.


Uber Eats also announced new delivery categories and introduces new delivery models, including unlocking the platform to have restaurant delivery staff serve their orders and grow their business.


Uber Eats

An Uber Eats delivery executive in Mumbai, India

Also Read

Cloud kitchens and deep discounts by Zomato, Swiggy, Foodpanda, and Uber Eats under govt scanne...


The team stated that its initial product developments will include promoting efficiency in restaurant operations through a flexible POS integration, provide deeper insights by giving restaurant partners a view on revenue (sale, order volume, ticket size) and metrics like missed orders, inaccurate orders, downtime, and combining in-store and delivery customer insights.


It will also help its restaurant partners on listing their best-selling dishes and how customers can review them.


Uber Eats will enable marketing tools on its platform, and help partners run campaigns and promos, and provide them with performance metrics to support spend optimisation.


At the summit, Deloitte presented a report Future of Food: How technology and global trends are transforming the food industry. The findings explore how the F&B ecosystem is becoming more integrated and codependent, with technology creating a more diverse food ecosystem.


Changing consumer preferences are also blurring the lines between players, it said grocers are selling ready-to-eat meals.


Speaking of the company's Asia Pacific region business metrics at the Summit, Raj Beri, Regional Head of Uber Eats, APAC, explained,


“Consumers in APAC order more on Uber Eats than any other geography in the world. We grew from 29 to 75 cities in 2018 alone, and today we partner with over 71,000 active restaurants in APAC. Given our unique position in this ecosystem, we saw a way to create even more value for our community by connecting restaurant partners through the Future of Food Summit - leveraging the power of our network to build a stronger future for the industry together.” 


The company claimed that a third of the consumers in Asia are now using food delivery services with seven percent of them putting in a food delivery order at least once a week.


The Deloitte report also showed a greater share of personal budgets going to food prepared outside of the home, with convenience being a big driving factor. Uber Eats added that the number of active customers and delivery partners on the platform has tripled over the past year.


It also said Asia-Pacific orders more Uber Eats than any other geography in the world, with 1.5 million unique cuisine choices available on the platform in the region. The number of restaurant partners on Eats in the region has more than doubled since the start of 2019.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Also Read

Why Uber Eats is hogging the limelight despite being late to the foodtech party


  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Sindhu Kashyaap

Related Tags

play

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring Lavelle Networks

10th July 2019
play

UpClose: RedBus CEO Prakash Sangam reveals company's international expansion plans

9th July 2019
play

Meet the Mavericks: Nithin Kamath, Founder & CEO of Zerodha, India’s largest brokerage firm

3rd July 2019
play

Fabulous Workplaces - Postman, influencing the lives of 6 million developers

27th June 2019

Latest Stories

[Funding alert] IIT Hyderabad-incubated startup Pure EV raises undisclosed funding

by Asmaa Ansari

How co-innovation with Applied Intelligence can be a game changer for automation

by Team YS

SonyLIV third Indian video-streaming app after Hotstar and JioTV to cross 100M Play Store downloads

by Sohini Mitter

Now, Rapido users can save more on daily commute with new ‘Power Pass’

by Sutrishna Ghosh

[Funding alert] Logistics startup Rivigo raises $65M from SAIF Partners and Warburg Pincus

by Sampath Putrevu

Over 3,113 digital transactions recorded in FY19, shows positive trend: Ravi Shankar Prasad

by Press Trust of India

Partner Events

Date
Fri Jul 12 2019

RISE (Reimagining Inclusion for Social Equity)

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jul 13 2019

FameBiz 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sun Jul 14 2019

Technothon

Delhi
Date
Sat Jul 20 2019

LetsPy 2k19

Nagpur