EDITIONS
Corporate

Walmart India opens its 25th cash-and-carry wholesale store in Indore

The opening of each wholesale store by Walmart creates around 2,000 direct and indirect jobs and leads to direct sourcing of produce from local farmers.

Thimmaya Poojary
3rd Jul 2019
12+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Walmart India has announced the opening of its 25th cash-and-carry store in the country in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, as the global retailer looks to increase its reach in India.


The store in Indore, which operates under the Best Price brand name, is the second in the city and fourth in Madhya Pradesh. According to Walmart India, the store will cater to the business needs of small businesses such as kiranas/resellers, offices and institutions, and the hotels, restaurants, and caterers (HORECA) of the region.


Walmart India CEO Krish Iyer

Krish Iyer, President & CEO, Walmart India

Also Read

In the race for retail market dominance, India’s kirana stores still hold sway


Krish Iyer, President & CEO, Walmart India said, 


“We are at an exciting juncture of our journey in India as we complete a decade of operations in the country, delighting over one million members, largely kiranas, and contributing to the local and national economies.”


According to Walmart India, the setting up of each store creates 2,000 direct and indirect jobs, boosting MSME supplier ecosystem, supporting local farmers by sourcing from them directly, and providing training.


The company stated that the newly opened store will run on energy efficient solutions, renewable energy, and recycled water and manage waste, harvest water and replace single-use plastic with sustainable storage solutions. Walmart entered India in 2007 and opened its first store in Amritsar, Punjab in May 2009. In 2013, Walmart India became a wholly owned subsidiary of Walmart Inc.


It also operates three fulfillment centres in the country - at Mumbai, Lucknow, and Hyderabad. Walmart India’s business in India is membership-based. It counts more than one million members, majority of whom are small resellers and kiranas (mom and pop stores). The other business segments that make up its members include hotels, restaurants, offices and institutions.


In addition to the cash-and-carry business in India, Walmart also has its global sourcing centre and the technology centre, called Walmart Labs. It is also the majority owner in homegrown ecommerce biggie Flipkart.


Also Read

Startups lead the way as kirana stores make digital push to boost margins


12+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Thimmaya Poojary
P P Thimmaya is an Associate Editor who is a keen follower of technology trends which are reshaping business dynamics. Focused on the large technology companies and how they are engaging with the start-up community. Always ready to narrate an engaging story.

Related Tags

play

Nithin Kamath, Founder & CEO of Zerodha, India’s largest brokerage firm, talks about betting big on the markets, how his love for sports helps him succeed and retiring to a beach shack.

3rd July 2019
play

Fabulous Workplaces - Postman, influencing the lives of 6 million developers

27th June 2019
play

Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Co-Founder & CEO of Urban Clap reveals what it takes to get your hands dirty in business and how he drove Urban Clap to become the market leader of an ‘unsexy category’.

17th June 2019
play

Brigade BuzzWorks: Building a Unique Tribe with a Distinct Vibe

11th June 2019

Latest Stories

Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp users face technical issues in India and across the globe

by Team YS

Four entities yet to comply with RBI's data localisation norms: Ravi Shankar Prasad

by Press Trust of India

Former UST Global CEO Sajan Pillai to launch $75M venture fund for startups

by Press Trust of India

Scripbox eyes 10x growth in next five years with AUM of Rs 11,000 Cr

by Thimmaya Poojary

25 central, state government websites hacked till May this year: IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

by Press Trust of India

Delhi HC asks PayPal to stop operations in India

by Team YS

Partner Events

Date
Fri Jul 05 2019

Venture Accelerator Program

New Delhi
Date
Fri Jul 12 2019

RISE (Reimagining Inclusion for Social Equity)

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jul 13 2019

FameBiz 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sun Jul 14 2019

Technothon

Delhi