Daily Capsule

Aftab Shivdasani’s entry into Kannada films; Entrepreneurs speak about Independence Day

Team YS
11th Aug 2019
You might remember him as the Farex baby food model! From an adorable child actor, Aftab Shivdasani has transformed into a true Bollywood star, having dabbled across various genres of action, comedy, and so much more.


Now, in search of a role that truly puts his acting chops to test, the actor is about to venture down South, making his debut with the Kannada film Kotigobba 3. Find out all about his upcoming film, his jest for life, and his take on the child-artist-tasting-success paradox in this exclusive interview with YS Weekender.


Aftab Shivdasani

Aftab has done noteworthy roles as a kid in films like Mr. India, Chaalbaz, Awwal Number”


Entrepreneurs reveal what freedom means to them


Independence Day is around the corner, and right from flag hoisting to sharing sweets to reflecting on the salient milestones of the past, there are many ways to observe this important moment in history. Here’s how these entrepreneurs observe and remember Independence Day. 


independence day


This churro business makes monthly sales of Rs 40-55 lakh


There’s always room for dessert! The Bombay Churros, the bootstrapped dessert startup, was launched with an initial investment of Rs 25 lakhs. Today the company has 10 outlets across four states, clocking an average sale of 4-6.5 lakhs per outlet.


Churros

Source: Shutterstock


On Raksha Bandhan, here are movies that celebrate siblings


From Dev Anand looking for his lost sister in Hare Rama Hare Krishna to Amitabh Bachchan trying to safeguard his sister’s future in Majboor, and Juhi Chawla fighting for the rights of her sibling in My Brother Nikhil, Bollywood has portrayed the relationship between siblings differently over the years.


Rakshabandan


Live smart: Get a life coach to navigate your way to success


Entrepreneurs do not have to tread alone on their path to business success. Most successful people seek help from the masters to navigate their way through the choppy waters of life. In today’s parlance, these navigators are known as ‘Executive Life Coaches.’


emotional coaches


If you are consistent, you will keep it: Rama Krishna Kuppa


If you admire the Dalai Lama, think Miami is the perfect place to live, and like Batman, meet Rama Krishna Kuppa. The Founder and CEO of ONGO Framework shares his deepest thoughts and ideas in this week’s Proust questionnaire.  


Rama Krishna Kuppa

Authors
Team YS

