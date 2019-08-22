A
Ecommerce

Amazon strengthens its delivery network in Tamil Nadu

The delivery station will enable Amazon logistics supplement capacity and provide flexibility to Amazon's delivery capabilities to support customer orders in Tamil Nadu.

Press Trust of India
22nd Aug 2019
Ecommerce giant Amazon unveiled its new delivery station in Chennai on Thursday, aiming to strengthen its delivery network in Tamil Nadu. The new delivery station, claimed to be the company's largest in the State, is spread across 24,000 square feet and will enable Amazon ensure faster deliveries.


The delivery station will enable Amazon logistics supplement capacity and provide flexibility to Amazon's delivery capabilities to support customer orders.


Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal, Head, Amazon India

Prakash Rochlani, Last Mile Transportation Director, Amazon India, said the initiative was in line with the company's vision of making ecommerce part of everyday life.


"This expansion will further create thousands of work opportunities for individuals in Tamil Nadu as we continue to remain committed to our long term investments", he told reporters.


The company also announced expansion of its delivery network in Namakkal, Tiruchenkodu, Sivakasi, Krishnagiri, and Tiruvallur.


"With this expansion, Amazon.in will have more than 120 owned and delivery service partner stations and more than 1,400 'I Have Space' partners across the State," he said.


The delivery network growth would enable Amazon penetrate further into smaller towns and have direct delivery presence in more than 1,200 pincodes across Tamil Nadu, he said.


Rochlani said the expansion would further create thousands of work opportunities in Tamil Nadu as the company would continue to remain committed for long-term investments in infrastructure and technology in the State.


Amazon India currently has six fulfillment centres, three Sorting Centres, over 120 Amazon owned and service partner delivery stations and 32,000 sellers in Tamil Nadu.


Amazon India also announced the launch of Amazon Fresh store on Amazon.in for select pin codes in Bengaluru. The Amazon Fresh store will serve a complete grocery experience with two-hour delivery slots powered by Prime Now from 6 AM to midnight on Amazon.in.


The service is expected to go live in the city from Thursday onwards.



(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)


