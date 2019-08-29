A
Transportation

CEAT Tyres launches startup competition ‘Excellerator’ for mobility businesses

Applications will be open from August 26, 2019 to September 30, 2019 with Grand Finale to be hosted in November. Winner(s) stand a chance to not only raise capital but also gain mentoring and operational support through CEAT.

Sujata Sangwan
29th Aug 2019
2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Mumbai-based tyre manufacturers CEAT has announced the launch of ‘Excellerator’, a competition for startups offering solutions for new-age mobility businesses including connected vehicles, shared mobility services, and fleet management/logistics services. 


The company said the competition will identify entrepreneurs addressing large market opportunities in the above areas and that could have close synergies with CEAT’s business. 


Speaking about the competition, Anant Goenka, MD, CEAT (part of the RPG Group), said, 

"We are delighted to announce the launch of CEAT’s startup competition Excellerator. We are looking forward to bringing on board entrepreneurs who can provide viable solutions for our business needs. Along with the winners, we will work together towards achieving our common goals for the future of the automobile industry."


Anant Goenka MD, CEAT Ltd

Anant Goenka MD, CEAT Ltd

Also Read

Ola acquihires Bengaluru-based AI startup Pikup.ai; aims to develop deep tech solutions for mob...


Through Excellerator, CEAT aims to identify and partner with upcoming startups to strengthen its positioning in such areas and will be aiming to invest and develop strong partnerships with such businesses. 

 

Applicants interested in participating can mail their applications to excellerator@rpg.in including a brief outline of the proposition/solution the startup offers, the market opportunity they are going after, and any possible business benefit for CEAT. 

 

The applications will be open from 26th August 2019 to 30th September 2019. All applications will be evaluated and shortlisted by CEAT, with shortlisted entrepreneurs being invited to RPG House in Mumbai to showcase their business ideas to a jury comprising of CEAT’s senior management. 

 

The grand finale will be held in November at RPG House, Worli, Mumbai. The winning startup(s) may get a chance to raise funds from CEAT and gain access to CEAT’s business network across India to enhance its reach. The winners will also get mentoring and guidance from CEAT’s experienced management.


CEAT has already invested in Tyresnmore, an online tyre retailer and doorstep fitment provider, and more recently invested in E fleet systems, an ERP platform for fleet operators. 


(Edited by Megha Reddy)


Also Read

Hero MotoCorp denies investing in Blu Smart Mobility


2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Sujata Sangwan

Sujata is an engineering graduate and has done her Post Graduation in Human Resource Management. She has a deep interest in startups & technology. She can be reached at sujata@yourstory.com

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Start small to go big: here are 35 profitable businesses you can start in India within Rs 10,000

Sanjana Ray

Akshay shows how to build a profitable business without external funding

Pardeep Goyal

This man’s blog on Excel has turned so big that Microsoft has taken notice

Pardeep Goyal

The foodtech battle heats up as Amazon readies to take on Swiggy and Zomato

Sindhu Kashyap
Daily Capsule
Why startups like Swiggy and Dunzo will go the Gojek way (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Latest Stories

MG Motor India ties up with Delta Electronics for fast-charging stations for EVs

Press Trust of India

Eager to offer Indian customers online, in-store experience: Apple on easing of FDI norms

Press Trust of India

Cisco LaunchPad is building a ‘Bridge to Possible’ for B2B tech startups

Team YS

Instacart CFO and COO Ravi Gupta to join Sequoia Capital

Sujata Sangwan

10 things I did not know about life in my own country: SBI’s Youth For India Fellows share their insights

Team YS

We want to be the financial umbrella for a billion people, says Ankush Aggarwal of Avail Finance

Shradha Sharma

Partner Events

Fri Aug 30 2019

E-Summit'19

Kanpur
Sat Aug 31 2019

Edupreneur Village Challenge: The Final Battle

New Delhi
Wed Sep 04 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore
Sat Sep 07 2019

Bangalore Business Literature Fest

Bangalore