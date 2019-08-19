A
Transportation

Hero MotoCorp denies investing in Blu Smart Mobility

Last week, Blu Smart Mobility had claimed that it had raised a $2.2 million in an angel round from multiple investors, led by JITO Angel Network.

Press Trust of India
20th Aug 2019
1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp Ltd on Monday denied that it has participated in fund raising by Blu Smart Mobility while threatening to take legal action against the e-mobility startup


Last week, Blu Smart Mobility claimed that it had raised a $2.2 million in an angel round from multiple investors, led by JITO Angel Network.

The startup had said that "apart from JITO Angel Network, other funds who participated in the angel round included Hero Motocorp, Mayfield Fund and Centrum, Micromax and few individual investors among others".

Denying its investment in the Blu Smart Mobility, Hero MotoCorp said the company "strongly denies any such participation and/or any investment made in Blu Smart Mobility". 


Blu-Smart


Also Read

India's first smart electric cab service Blu-Smart launched in Delhi-NCR


Further, it is clarified that Hero MotoCorp neither released any media report related to Blu Smart Mobility nor was consulted for the same by any agency or person, it added. 

"Hero MotoCorp Ltd reserves its right to initiate appropriate legal action against any entity/agency that indulges in spreading false information about the company." 

Queries sent to Blu Smart Mobility for its comments over the development remained unanswered.


In June 2019, the Delhi-based EV startup partnered with Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd to fully launch its ride-hailing services in the region. As part of the partnership, the company will provide its all-electric Mahindra eVerito sedans to Blu Smart. Both companies have been testing waters in Delhi for the last five months.


Currently, Blu Smart will induct 70 Mahindra eVerito premium sedans in the first phase, across Delhi-NCR, including Gurugram, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad. In future, Blu Smart will add 500 Mahindra eVeritos into its all-electric ride sharing fleet by April 2020, and further expand to other cities such as Mumbai and Pune. 


Blu Smart has already installed 15 charging points in Delhi-NCR, and they are planning to add 50 more charging points by August 2019


Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Also Read

India can save Rs 17,000 crore if electric vehicles hit the road by 2030: NITI Aayog and RMI


1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

    Trending Now

    Trending Stories

    This Indore girl started up with just Rs 3.5 lakh in 2014. This year, she will rake in Rs 100 cr in revenue

    Athira Nair

    Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu cautions Indian startups against being misled by 'money', says slowdown around the corner

    Vishal Krishna

    IKEA launches first India online store in Mumbai

    Thimmaya Poojary

    Automatad founder Vijay built a Rs 25 crore business with less than Rs 12 lakh in his pocket 

    Vishal Krishna
    Daily Capsule
    Pay attention to what people need - your startup fix for the week
    Read Here

    Latest

    Latest Stories

    OYO rolls out Hindi support to woo users from Tier-II, III cities

    Press Trust of India

    Flipkart and Walmart: celebrating one year together

    Judith McKenna

    SoftBank asks employees to invest in its fund, seeks support to raise $100B

    Vishal Krishna

    FHRAI asks Zomato, Swiggy to review discounting schemes or face protests

    Press Trust of India

    Rapido acquihires Mumbai-based data analytics startup Vahanalytics

    Sindhu Kashyap

    Max Life Insurance launches startup accelerator programme to harness insurtech solutions

    Sujata Sangwan

    Partner Events

    Fri Aug 23 2019

    Startup Weekend Varanasi 2019

    Varanasi
    Sat Aug 24 2019

    Build Aspire Rise

    Bangalore
    Wed Sep 04 2019

    ICC Startup Pad

    Bangalore
    Sat Sep 07 2019

    Tech-A-Thon

    Bangalore