Ola acquihires Bengaluru-based AI startup Pikup.ai; aims to develop deep tech solutions for mobility

Indian cab aggregator Ola on Tuesday said it had acquihired Bengaluru-based artificial intelligence startup Pikup.ai. As part of the deal, the team at Pikup.ai will join Ola.





Co-founded by Inder Singh and Ritwik Saikia, Pikup.ai uses autonomous technologies like artificial intelligence, computer vision, and sensor fusion to provide seamless AI-powered solutions for businesses.





Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-founder and CEO, Ola.

Speaking on the acqui-hiring, Inder Singh, Co-founder, Pikup.ai, said,





“Ola has pioneered many innovations in mobility and beyond in such a short span of time. We are looking forward to joining Ola on its mission to build mobility for a billion people, and are very excited about building meaningful technology solutions that have a deep impact on the lives of millions, every single day.”





By bringing deep domain expertise to Ola, this acquihire will also deliver innovations that continue to improve safety and transform customer experience.





Building mobility for a billion people





The cab aggregator also said it was increasing its focus on using advanced analytics and deep technology to build on its mobility solutions.





Speaking on the same, Ankit Bhati, Co-founder and CTO, Ola, said,





“As we advance on our mission to build mobility for a billion people, we are investing in futuristic technology solutions that will shape the future of mobility in India and the world. We are very excited to welcome the Pikup.ai team to Ola and we look forward to co-creating innovative technology that will help redefine the mobility experience in times to come.”





With the availability of rich data, the application of machine learning and AI will enable the ride-hailing giant to identify deep insights that can lead to improved mobility outcomes.





Ola is also looking to invest in early-stage businesses, and further acquire or acquihire across verticals of AI, machine learning, computer vision, and other emerging areas of deep technology.

Earlier this year, Ola announced its intent to set up an Advanced Technology Centre in the San Francisco Bay area, to focus on developing next-generation technologies in mobility like Electric, Connected, and Autonomous Vehicles.







