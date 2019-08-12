Zomato delivery partners to go on strike in Howrah, Kolkata

Some delivery partners of Zomato will go on strike in Kolkata from Monday as they are not willing to deliver pork and beef items to customers. The online restaurant guide and food ordering firm company said it is trying to resolve the issue.

A company spokesperson said in a statement, "There is a small group of partners in Howrah who have raised concerns, and we are looking to resolve the issue as quickly as possible."

In a country as diverse as India, it is impossible to ensure that vegetarian and non-vegetarian preferences are factored into delivery logistics, the statement said.

"Delivery partners are unequivocally made to understand the practical nature of the job as they choose to enter the workforce. All our partners understand this," it said.





Deepinder Goyal, Founder and CEO, Zomato





Foodtech unicorn Zomato recently announced that its food delivery service is now available in 500 cities across India. The company said that at the beginning of June this year, users in over 300 cities in India could order food through Zomato.





"Back then, we were under the assumption that we’ll reach the 500 milestone by the end of August, if not September. Turns out our food delivery services are growing faster than ever before. And we are already in 500 cities," it added in a statement.





Zomato is aggressively launching across Tier-III and Tier-IV areas for wider reach and scale. The company revealed that in the month of June, it launched its ordering businesses in 120 cities.





On the other side, data intelligence and management platform KalaGato reported in its Food Industry Data that Swiggy is leading the Indian food delivery market.





According to the report, the Bengaluru-based startup scooped up almost half the market share by transactional volume. Its average market share for 2018 (January to November) stood at 36.40 percent.





Ola's food delivery platform FoodPanda ranked second with 32.02 percent market share by transactional volume. But this was primarily driven by steep discounting.





Gurugram-based Zomato ranked third with only 23.78 percent of market share.





Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context.









(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)







